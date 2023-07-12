Notice on leaving the position of a member of the board

JSC "Ditton chain link factory" informs that, based on the third part of Article 306 of the Commercial Law of the Republic of Latvia, the board member/chairman of the board Rolands Zarāns, on his own initiative, has left the position of the chairman of the board as of July 5, 2023. Changes to the company register were made on July 11, 2023.

In fulfilling its tasks and responsibilities, the Council is looking for the appropriate person to elect a new member of the Board.

AS "Ditton drive chain factory" Board and Council