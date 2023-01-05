Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPK1R   LV0000100212

AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA

(DPK1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:30 2023-01-04 am EST
0.1420 EUR   +1.43%
02:58aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Draft decisions on the issue of the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on 20.01.2023
PU
2022As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of convening of the extraordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
PU
2022As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of resignation of Сuncil members
PU
AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : DRAFT DECISIONS ON THE ISSUE OF THE AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 20.01.2023

01/05/2023 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange DRAFT DECISIONS ON THE ISSUE OF THE AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 20.01.2023

Draft decisions on the issue of the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca on 20.01.2023.

Management Board

Attachments:
Lemumu_projekti_20.01.2023_ENG.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 5,28 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net income 2021 0,13 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net Debt 2021 4,13 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,05 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Duration : Period :
AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolands Zarans Chairman-Management Board
Genadijs Zavadskis Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Sokolovs Member-Supervisory Board
Julija Lavrecka Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA-4.70%1
DENSO CORPORATION0.00%37 420
APTIV PLC2.95%25 185
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.3.31%16 442
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD1.25%14 642
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.03%12 893