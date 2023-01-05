AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : DRAFT DECISIONS ON THE ISSUE OF THE AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 20.01.2023

Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
DRAFT DECISIONS ON THE ISSUE OF THE AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 20.01.2023
Draft decisions on the issue of the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca on 20.01.2023.
