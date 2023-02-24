AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

On 24 February 2023 in the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca there has been the Council of the company elected consisting of Genādijs Zavadskis, Aleksandrs Sokolovs, Vadims Kazačonoks, Nataļja Ignatova, Oļegs Isupovs

Below information on last 3 year's professional background of the elected Council members:

Member of the Council Genādijs Zavadskis

Year of birth: 1977

Education: secondary

Re-elected since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Council member of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of the RETRO AUTO MILITARY, Ltd.

Positions in other capital companies: Member of the Board of the Ltd. RETRO AUTO MILITARY

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none

Member of the CouncilAleksandrs Sokolovs

Year of birth: 1956

Education: higher

Re-elected since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Council member of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of DVINK MNG, Ltd, Member of the Board of Astroskop, Ltd.

Positions in other capital companies: Member of the Board of Astroskop, Ltd., Member of the Board of DVINSK MNG, Ltd.

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none (shareholder of DVINSK MNG, Ltd., which owns 700 000 shares)

Member of the Council Vadims Kazačonoks

Year of birth: 1965

Education: higher

Office term since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Executive director in JSD Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of the society Daugavpils futbola federācija

Positions in other capital companies: none

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none

Member of the Council Natalja Ignatova

Year of birth: 1977

Education: higher

Office term since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Member of the Board of LogKom, Ltd., Executive director in LogKom, Ltd.

Positions in other capital companies: none

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none

Member of the Council Oļegs Isupovs

Year of birth: 1968

Education: incomplete higher

Office term since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Information technology administrator in Ditton Nams, Ltd, Administrator of computer systems and computer networks in Ditton Biznesa parks, ltd, Administrator of computer systems and computer networks in Svente MNG, ltd

Positions in other capital companies: none

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: yes, 996

R.Zarāns

Chairman of the Management Board