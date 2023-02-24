Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPK1R   LV0000100212

AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA

(DPK1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:50:18 2023-02-23 am EST
0.1420 EUR   -2.07%
09:05aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
PU
06:17aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Decisions of the extraordinary shareholder's meeting
PU
02/09As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Draft decisions on the issue of the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on 24.02.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

02/24/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Changes board/management/auditors Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

On 24 February 2023 in the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca there has been the Council of the company elected consisting of Genādijs Zavadskis, Aleksandrs Sokolovs, Vadims Kazačonoks, Nataļja Ignatova, Oļegs Isupovs

Below information on last 3 year's professional background of the elected Council members:

Member of the Council Genādijs Zavadskis

Year of birth: 1977

Education: secondary

Re-elected since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Council member of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of the RETRO AUTO MILITARY, Ltd.

Positions in other capital companies: Member of the Board of the Ltd. RETRO AUTO MILITARY

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none

Member of the CouncilAleksandrs Sokolovs

Year of birth: 1956

Education: higher

Re-elected since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Council member of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of DVINK MNG, Ltd, Member of the Board of Astroskop, Ltd.

Positions in other capital companies: Member of the Board of Astroskop, Ltd., Member of the Board of DVINSK MNG, Ltd.

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none (shareholder of DVINSK MNG, Ltd., which owns 700 000 shares)

Member of the Council Vadims Kazačonoks

Year of birth: 1965

Education: higher

Office term since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Executive director in JSD Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of the society Daugavpils futbola federācija

Positions in other capital companies: none

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none

Member of the Council Natalja Ignatova

Year of birth: 1977

Education: higher

Office term since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Member of the Board of LogKom, Ltd., Executive director in LogKom, Ltd.

Positions in other capital companies: none

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none

Member of the Council Oļegs Isupovs

Year of birth: 1968

Education: incomplete higher

Office term since 24 February 2023

Last three years professional experience: Information technology administrator in Ditton Nams, Ltd, Administrator of computer systems and computer networks in Ditton Biznesa parks, ltd, Administrator of computer systems and computer networks in Svente MNG, ltd

Positions in other capital companies: none

Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: yes, 996

R.Zarāns

Chairman of the Management Board

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 14:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
09:05aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķ&#..
PU
06:17aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Decisions of the extraordinary shareholder's meeting
PU
02/09As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Draft decisions on the issue of the agenda of the extraordi..
PU
01/20As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of adjournment of the extraordinary shareholders mee..
PU
01/05As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Draft decisions on the issue of the agenda of the extraordi..
PU
2022As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of convening of the extraordinary shareholders` meet..
PU
2022As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of resignation of Сuncil members
PU
2022As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Financial report for 9 months of 2022
PU
2022As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Financial report for 9 months of 2022
PU
2022AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,28 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
Net income 2021 0,13 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net Debt 2021 4,13 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,05 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Duration : Period :
AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolands Zarans Chairman-Management Board
Genadijs Zavadskis Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Sokolovs Member-Supervisory Board
Julija Lavrecka Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA-4.70%1
DENSO CORPORATION10.99%40 297
APTIV PLC25.03%31 549
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.59%15 620
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.20.99%15 442
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.48%15 262