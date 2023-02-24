AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Changes board/management/auditors
Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
On 24 February 2023 in the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca there has been the Council of the company elected consisting of Genādijs Zavadskis, Aleksandrs Sokolovs, Vadims Kazačonoks, Nataļja Ignatova, Oļegs Isupovs
Below information on last 3 year's professional background of the elected Council members:
Member of the Council Genādijs Zavadskis
Year of birth: 1977
Education: secondary
Re-elected since 24 February 2023
Last three years professional experience: Council member of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of the RETRO AUTO MILITARY, Ltd.
Positions in other capital companies: Member of the Board of the Ltd. RETRO AUTO MILITARY
Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none
Member of the CouncilAleksandrs Sokolovs
Year of birth: 1956
Education: higher
Re-elected since 24 February 2023
Last three years professional experience: Council member of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of DVINK MNG, Ltd, Member of the Board of Astroskop, Ltd.
Positions in other capital companies: Member of the Board of Astroskop, Ltd., Member of the Board of DVINSK MNG, Ltd.
Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none (shareholder of DVINSK MNG, Ltd., which owns 700 000 shares)
Member of the Council Vadims Kazačonoks
Year of birth: 1965
Education: higher
Office term since 24 February 2023
Last three years professional experience: Executive director in JSD Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca, Member of the Board of the society Daugavpils futbola federācija
Positions in other capital companies: none
Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none
Member of the Council Natalja Ignatova
Year of birth: 1977
Education: higher
Office term since 24 February 2023
Last three years professional experience: Member of the Board of LogKom, Ltd., Executive director in LogKom, Ltd.
Positions in other capital companies: none
Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: none
Member of the Council Oļegs Isupovs
Year of birth: 1968
Education: incomplete higher
Office term since 24 February 2023
Last three years professional experience: Information technology administrator in Ditton Nams, Ltd, Administrator of computer systems and computer networks in Ditton Biznesa parks, ltd, Administrator of computer systems and computer networks in Svente MNG, ltd
Positions in other capital companies: none
Number of shares of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca owned: yes, 996
R.Zarāns
Chairman of the Management Board