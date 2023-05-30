AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : Notice of convening of the ordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

Under sections 269 and 273 of the Commercial Law and subsections 54 (2)1 and 541 of the Financial Instruments Market Law of the Republic of Latvia, pursuant to Company`s Articles, Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting, the Management Board of JSC DITTON pievadķēžu rūpnīca (reg. No.40003030187) is pleased to invite shareholders to the ordinary shareholders` meeting that will take place at the Company's registered office (at Višķu St. 17, Daugavpils), on 30 June 2023, at 9 a.m.

Agenda:

Approval of the annual report for the year 2022. Profit distribution for the year 2022.

Registration of shareholders will take place on the meeting day on 30 June 2023 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the venue of meeting.

Only those shareholders, who on 19 June 2022 - the record date for participation in the ordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca - are registered with the number of shares by the Commercial Register Office in the registration file of the Company, have the right to participate in the ordinary shareholders` meeting of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca on 30 June 2023.

Each shareholder may exercise the rights:

to the extent that an order under sections 274 (2) and 276 (3) of the Commercial Law, subsection 54 2 (1) and 54 2 (2) of the Financial Instrument Market Law provides within seven days from the day of publication of the notice and on the day of shareholders` meeting;

in pursuance of an order under sections 276 (4) and 283 (1) of the Commercial Law at least seven days before the shareholders` meeting and on the meeting day.

Additional information on shareholders` rights mentioned above is available on the website of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca www.dpr.lv .

The total number of voting shares is 7 400 000. All shares are of the same category. Each share is entitled to one vote.

The shareholders may participate at the meeting in a person or by delegating an authorized representative or a proxy.

Authorized representative of the shareholder, registered as a legal entity in Latvia, should provide a document justifying the identity and an original of the notary decision on the appointment as a legal representative or a statement on the granting of rights to represent the interests of this legal entity issued by the Enterprise Register not earlier than 5 days prior to the day of meeting (printouts from data bases of Lursoft or Firmas.lv shall be accepted as well).

Authorized representative of the shareholder, registered as a legal entity in a foreign country, should provide a document justifying the identity and a power of attorney granting authority to represent this legal entity, issued and certified under the law of the corresponding state.

Proxies should provide a document justifying the identity and the power of attorney completed, certified and sent to the Company according to the Laws of the Republic of Latvia, Articles and Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting of the Company. Form of the power of attorney is available in the attachment.

Shareholders can also take part on making decisions of the ordinary shareholders' meeting on 30 June 2023 in a distanced way.

Shareholders, their representatives or authorized persons have rights to participate in the convened shareholders' meeting in a distanced way. For distanced participation in the shareholders' meeting the shareholders have to complete Shareholders voting task and send it to the Company. The shareholders voting task must be completed, certified and sent to the Company according to the Laws of the Republic of Latvia, Articles and Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting of the Company. Form of the Shareholders voting task for distanced vote is available in the attachment.

The power of attorney or Shareholders voting task can also be signed with a valid electronic signature and sent to the Company's e-mail: sapulce@dpr.lv

By participation in the meeting and by voting with all information fields filled in Powers of Attorney and Voting tasks will be considered, which will be received until 29 June 2023 including.

Proposals concerning issues of the agenda and disclosed draft decisions the shareholders are asked to send to the Company's e-mail: sapulce@dpr.lv or to the Company's correspondence address.

Other pro forma procedures on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting of the Company can be found on the Company's website www.dpr.lv.

The shareholders can become acquainted with the draft decisions on the considered issues and fulfil other procedure formalities starting from 14 June until 29 June 2023 including on working days from 9 a.m. until 16 p.m. in the secretariat of the Company at Višķu St.17, in Daugavpils. Draft decisions will be available also on the website of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca www.dpr.lv . For more information, please contact by (+371) 65402333 or e-mail: sapulce@dpr.lv .

Management Board

JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

Attachments:

Akcionara balsosanas uzdevums 2023 30.06.2023.pdf

Pilnvara kartejai sapulcei _30.06.2023._eng.pdf



