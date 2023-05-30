Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPK1R   LV0000100212

AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA

(DPK1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:39:13 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.1470 EUR   -2.00%
09:51aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of convening of the ordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
PU
04/28AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Audited annual report for the year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : Notice of convening of the ordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

05/30/2023 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Notice to general meeting Notice of convening of the ordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

Under sections 269 and 273 of the Commercial Law and subsections 54 (2)1 and 541 of the Financial Instruments Market Law of the Republic of Latvia, pursuant to Company`s Articles, Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting, the Management Board of JSC DITTON pievadķēžu rūpnīca (reg. No.40003030187) is pleased to invite shareholders to the ordinary shareholders` meeting that will take place at the Company's registered office (at Višķu St. 17, Daugavpils), on 30 June 2023, at 9 a.m.

Agenda:

  1. Approval of the annual report for the year 2022.
  2. Profit distribution for the year 2022.

Registration of shareholders will take place on the meeting day on 30 June 2023 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the venue of meeting.

Only those shareholders, who on 19 June 2022 - the record date for participation in the ordinary shareholders` meeting of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca - are registered with the number of shares by the Commercial Register Office in the registration file of the Company, have the right to participate in the ordinary shareholders` meeting of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca on 30 June 2023.

Each shareholder may exercise the rights:

  • to the extent that an order under sections 274 (2) and 276 (3) of the Commercial Law, subsection 542 (1) and 542 (2) of the Financial Instrument Market Law provides within seven days from the day of publication of the notice and on the day of shareholders` meeting;
  • in pursuance of an order under sections 276 (4) and 283 (1) of the Commercial Law at least seven days before the shareholders` meeting and on the meeting day.

Additional information on shareholders` rights mentioned above is available on the website of the JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca www.dpr.lv .

The total number of voting shares is 7 400 000. All shares are of the same category. Each share is entitled to one vote.

The shareholders may participate at the meeting in a person or by delegating an authorized representative or a proxy.

Authorized representative of the shareholder, registered as a legal entity in Latvia, should provide a document justifying the identity and an original of the notary decision on the appointment as a legal representative or a statement on the granting of rights to represent the interests of this legal entity issued by the Enterprise Register not earlier than 5 days prior to the day of meeting (printouts from data bases of Lursoft or Firmas.lv shall be accepted as well).

Authorized representative of the shareholder, registered as a legal entity in a foreign country, should provide a document justifying the identity and a power of attorney granting authority to represent this legal entity, issued and certified under the law of the corresponding state.

Proxies should provide a document justifying the identity and the power of attorney completed, certified and sent to the Company according to the Laws of the Republic of Latvia, Articles and Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting of the Company. Form of the power of attorney is available in the attachment.

Shareholders can also take part on making decisions of the ordinary shareholders' meeting on 30 June 2023 in a distanced way.

Shareholders, their representatives or authorized persons have rights to participate in the convened shareholders' meeting in a distanced way. For distanced participation in the shareholders' meeting the shareholders have to complete Shareholders voting task and send it to the Company. The shareholders voting task must be completed, certified and sent to the Company according to the Laws of the Republic of Latvia, Articles and Regulations on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting of the Company. Form of the Shareholders voting task for distanced vote is available in the attachment.

The power of attorney or Shareholders voting task can also be signed with a valid electronic signature and sent to the Company's e-mail: sapulce@dpr.lv

By participation in the meeting and by voting with all information fields filled in Powers of Attorney and Voting tasks will be considered, which will be received until 29 June 2023 including.

Proposals concerning issues of the agenda and disclosed draft decisions the shareholders are asked to send to the Company's e-mail: sapulce@dpr.lv or to the Company's correspondence address.

Other pro forma procedures on the convening and course of shareholders' meeting of the Company can be found on the Company's website www.dpr.lv.

The shareholders can become acquainted with the draft decisions on the considered issues and fulfil other procedure formalities starting from 14 June until 29 June 2023 including on working days from 9 a.m. until 16 p.m. in the secretariat of the Company at Višķu St.17, in Daugavpils. Draft decisions will be available also on the website of JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca www.dpr.lv . For more information, please contact by (+371) 65402333 or e-mail: sapulce@dpr.lv .

Management Board

JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

Attachments:
Akcionara balsosanas uzdevums 2023 30.06.2023.pdf
Pilnvara kartejai sapulcei _30.06.2023._eng.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 13:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
09:51aAs Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Notice of convening of the ordinary shareholders` meeting o..
PU
04/28AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
04/28As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Audited annual report for the year 2022
PU
04/05AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Appoints Raimonds Bruževics as Member of Board
CI
04/05As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Changes in the Management Board
PU
03/22As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Finanšu informācija par 3 un 9 mēne&scaron..
PU
03/02JSC Ditton pievadkežu rupnica Announces Executive Appointments
CI
03/02As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : About the election of the Chairman of the Council and Deput..
PU
02/24As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Information on Council members of JSC Ditton pievadķ&#..
PU
02/24As Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica : Decisions of the extraordinary shareholder's meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,45 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net income 2022 -0,05 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net Debt 2022 3,50 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,11 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Duration : Period :
AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolands Zarans Chairman-Management Board
Genadijs Zavadskis Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Sokolovs Member-Supervisory Board
R Bruzevics Member-Management Board
Julija Lavrecka Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA0.67%1
DENSO CORPORATION34.30%46 837
APTIV PLC-1.07%24 922
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.22%15 618
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.56%14 804
CONTINENTAL AG17.18%14 052
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer