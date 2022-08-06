Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPK1R   LV0000100212

AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA

(DPK1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  04:15 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.1550 EUR    0.00%
01:54aAS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : On the number of shares owned by members of the board and council of AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" and shareholders who own five percent (5%) and more of the number of voting shares of the issuer (as of 31.12.2021.)
PU
08/04AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : On the number of shares owned by members of the board and council of AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" and shareholders who own five percent (5%) and more of the number of voting shares of the issuer (as of 31.12.2021.)
PU
06/27AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Decisions of the ordinary shareholder's meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : On the number of shares owned by members of the board and council of AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" and shareholders who own five percent (5%) and more of the number of voting shares of the issuer (as of 31.12.2021.)

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange On the number of shares owned by members of the board and council of AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" and shareholders who own five percent (5%) and more of the number of voting shares of the issuer (as of 31.12.2021.)

Supplementing information published in the audited annual report for 2021 and according to Nasdaq Riga rulesAS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" additional informs about:

1) The number of shares owned by members of the company's board and council AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" as of 31.12.2021.

The Council: Number %

Boriss Matvejevs 0 0

(Chairman of the Council)

Genādijs Zavadskis 0 0

Oto Dzenis 0 0

Aleksandrs Sokolovs 700 000* 9,46*

*beneficiary of shareholder SIA "DVINSK MNG"

The Management Board: Number %

Rolands Zarāns 0 0

(Chairman of the Management Board)

Jevgēnijs Koršenkovs 0 0

2) Shareholders of the company who own five percent (5%) or more of the issuer's voting shares as of 31.12.2021.:

Number %

Eduards Zavadskis 1 480 000** 20,00**

Vladislavs Drīksne 1 473 808** 19,92**

MAX Invest Holding SIA 1 008 660 13,63

Maleks S SIA 1 003 527 13,56

DVINSK MNG SIA 700 000 9,46

** At 31.12.2021, there was no information at the disposal of the Company regarding the allocation of the shares between the heirs of E. Zavadskis (20,00 % in total) and V.Drīksne (19,92% in total) and the accounting entries in their financial instruments accounts under Section 125 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market

Disclaimer

Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
01:54aAS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : On the number of shares owned by members of the board and c..
PU
08/04AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : On the number of shares owned by members of the board and c..
PU
06/27AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Decisions of the ordinary shareholder's meeting
PU
06/22AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Submitting of the financial report for 6 months period of 2..
PU
06/13AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Addtional information to the draft decisions on the issues ..
PU
06/08AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Draft decisions on the issues of the agenda of the ordinary..
PU
06/01AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : About republish of the Independent Auditor's Report
PU
05/31AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Submitting of the financial report for 3 months period of 2..
PU
05/31AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/23AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Notice of convening of the ordinary shareholders` meeting o..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5,28 M - -
Net income 2021 0,13 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,15 M 1,16 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Duration : Period :
AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolands Zarans Chairman-Management Board
Boriss Matvejevs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Genadijs Zavadskis Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Sokolovs Member-Supervisory Board
Oto Dzenis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA-5.49%1
DENSO CORPORATION-21.54%42 837
APTIV PLC-39.94%26 841
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.09%17 924
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.79%15 967
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.89%14 405