AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : On the number of shares owned by members of the board and council of AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" and shareholders who own five percent (5%) and more of the number of voting shares of the issuer (as of 31.12.2021.)

Supplementing information published in the audited annual report for 2021 and according to Nasdaq Riga rulesAS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" additional informs about:

1) The number of shares owned by members of the company's board and council AS "Ditton pivadkēžu rūpnīca" as of 31.12.2021.

The Council: Number %

Boriss Matvejevs 0 0

(Chairman of the Council)

Genādijs Zavadskis 0 0

Oto Dzenis 0 0

Aleksandrs Sokolovs 700 000* 9,46*

*beneficiary of shareholder SIA "DVINSK MNG"

The Management Board: Number %

Rolands Zarāns 0 0

(Chairman of the Management Board)

Jevgēnijs Koršenkovs 0 0

2) Shareholders of the company who own five percent (5%) or more of the issuer's voting shares as of 31.12.2021.:

Number %

Eduards Zavadskis 1 480 000** 20,00**

Vladislavs Drīksne 1 473 808** 19,92**

MAX Invest Holding SIA 1 008 660 13,63

Maleks S SIA 1 003 527 13,56

DVINSK MNG SIA 700 000 9,46

** At 31.12.2021, there was no information at the disposal of the Company regarding the allocation of the shares between the heirs of E. Zavadskis (20,00 % in total) and V.Drīksne (19,92% in total) and the accounting entries in their financial instruments accounts under Section 125 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market