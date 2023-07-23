Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Changes board/management/auditors AS "Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca" Valdes paziņojums
Changes board/management/auditors AS "Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca" Valdes paziņojums
On the re-election of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Council of JSC "Ditton piavadkēžu rūpnīca".
On July 18, 2023, a Council meeting of JSC "Ditton Chain Factory" was held, where Natalja Ignatova was elected as the Chairperson of the Council and Oļegs Isupovs was elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the Council
Board member Raimonds Bruževičs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 23 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2023 16:47:09 UTC.