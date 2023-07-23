On the re-election of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Council of JSC "Ditton piavadkēžu rūpnīca".

On July 18, 2023, a Council meeting of JSC "Ditton Chain Factory" was held, where Natalja Ignatova was elected as the Chairperson of the Council and Oļegs Isupovs was elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the Council

Board member Raimonds Bruževičs