Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Ekspress Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEG1T   EE3100016965

AS EKSPRESS GRUPP

(EEG1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04/08 08:59:31 am EDT
1.730 EUR   +0.58%
04/01AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Ekspress Grupp aims to increase the number of digital subscriptions by 250 per cent
PU
04/01Audited annual report 2021 and long-term financial targets
AQ
03/03AS Ekspress Grupp entered into a contract to sell the shares of AS Express Post
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Ekspress Grupp : Ekspress Grupp is planning a share buyback program

04/08/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
08.04.2022
Ekspress Grupp is planning a share buyback program

AS Ekspress Grupp, the largest media organization in the Baltics, will propose to approve a share buyback program at the Annual General Meeting on May 2. The company may buy back up to 2.5 million shares of AS Ekspress Grupp from the shareholders.

Upon approval of the General Meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp, the company will have the right to buy back a maximum of 2.5 million own shares within 12 months via buyback offers targeted at all shareholders. The maximum price per share to be bought back may be up to 20 percent higher than the closing price of the Tallinn Stock Exchange on the previous day, but not more than 1.80 euros per share.

According to Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, the purpose of the buyback program is to offer an attractive sales opportunity to those shareholders who wish to sell Ekspress Grupp shares, but the limited number and volume of Tallinn Stock Exchange transactions has prevented this. "Ekspress Grupp is very well capitalized, that creates a good opportunity to carry out a share buyback program now. We use the bought back shares to reduce the share capital or for the other purposes, such as an employee option program. In this way, we create further value for the rest of our shareholders," Rüütsalu explained.

The Annual General Meeting of Ekspress Grupp will also vote on approving the 2021 annual report, approving the profit distribution proposal, including the dividend payment of 5 cents per share (in the total amount of 1.52 million euros), changes in the Supervisory Board and approval of the management remuneration policy.

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp will be held on May 2, 2022 at 10 am. The shareholders holding the shares of Ekspress Grupp as of the end of the business day on April 25 can participate in the general meeting.

Disclaimer

AS Ekspress Grupp published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AS EKSPRESS GRUPP
04/01AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Ekspress Grupp aims to increase the number of digital subscriptions by..
PU
04/01Audited annual report 2021 and long-term financial targets
AQ
03/03AS Ekspress Grupp entered into a contract to sell the shares of AS Express Post
GL
03/03AS Eesti Post agreed to acquire AS Express Post from AS Eesti Meedia and AS Ekspress Gr..
CI
02/22The Estonian Competition Authority Terminates Proceedings Against AS Ekspress Grupp
CI
02/22The Estonian Competition Authority terminated proceedings against Ekspress Grupp
GL
02/22AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Consolidated unaudited interim report for the Fourth Quarter and 12 Mo..
GL
02/22AS Ekspress Grupp Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended D..
CI
02/11Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp
GL
02/03Estonian Publisher Ekspress Grupp Wins $2 Million Case Dismissal
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70,5 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
Net income 2022 3,42 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
Net Debt 2022 4,70 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 52,1 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart AS EKSPRESS GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Ekspress Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,72 €
Average target price 1,79 €
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Signe Kukin Chief Financial Officer
Priit Rohumaa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Priit Kuuseorg Head-Information Technology Department
Indrek Kasela Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS EKSPRESS GRUPP10.26%57
INFORMA PLC17.54%11 560
PEARSON PLC24.79%7 529
SCHIBSTED ASA-40.61%4 993
LAGARDÈRE S.A.3.94%3 868
KADOKAWA CORPORATION8.11%3 639