There will be changes in the boards of significant subsidiaries of AS Ekspress Grupp from the beginning of September 2023, due to the resignation of AS Ekspress Grupp Management Board member Signe Kukin.

Karl Anton, a member of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, will become a new member of AS Delfi Meedia Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Delfi Meedia will continue in a composition of three members: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu and Karl Anton.

Karl Anton will also become a new member of the Supervisory Board of the Latvian subsidiary A/S Delfi and the Lithuanian subsidiary UAB Delfi. Both Supervisory Board operates with the following composition: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Hans Luik and Karl Anton.

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia decided to extend the powers of the Management Board member Piret Põldoja until August 31, 2026. The Management Board of Delfi Meedia continues in former composition: Argo Virkebau (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald, Piret Põldoja and Sander Maasik.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1100 people.