The total number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 30% in the Baltic States year-over-year (3rd quarter: 2%, 9 months: 23%) and totalled 179,753 at the end of September.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 27% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 2%, 9 months: 16%) and totalled 98,982.

quarter: 2%, 9 months: 16%) and totalled 98,982. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 8% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 4%, 9 months: 13%) and totalled 25,406.

quarter: 4%, 9 months: 13%) and totalled 25,406. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 25% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: 2%, 9 months: 15%) and totalled 6,466.

quarter: 2%, 9 months: 15%) and totalled 6,466. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 44% year-over-year (3 rd quarter: -8%, 9 months: 43%) and totalled 20,169.

quarter: -8%, 9 months: 43%) and totalled 20,169. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 65% year-over-year (3rd quarter: 11%, 9 months: 53%) and totalled 28,730.





Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

“The number of digital subscriptions, which has increased by a third over the last year, makes up an increasingly important share of Ekspress Grupp’s revenue and ensures a steady source of income for the group’s media companies, enabling them to create content that their readers like.

In Estonia, the number of digital subscriptions of our largest media company, Delfi Meedia, increased by 27% in a year and reached almost 100,000. This is a remarkable number which no other paid paper periodical has been able to achieve since Estonia regained its independence.

In percentage terms, the number of digital subscriptions increased the most, or 65%, in Lithuania, where we expect to see the greatest growth potential also in the future. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions increased strongly, by 44%, but decreased by 8% in the last quarter. This decrease is due to the end of successful sales campaigns carried out in the first half of the year, followed by an expected short-term correction. In the future, we also expect the number of digital subscriptions to continue to grow in Latvia.”

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

30.09.2023 30.06.2023 change 31.12.2022 change 30.09.2022 change AS Delfi Meedia 98,982 96,855 2% 85,551 16% 77,920 27% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 25,406 24,477 4% 22,530 13% 23,548 8% Geenius Meedia OÜ 6,466 6,323 2% 5,616 15% 5,162 25% Delfi AS (Latvia) 20,169 21,851 -8% 14,131 43% 14,012 44% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 28,730 25,873 11% 18,780 53% 17,370 65% Total Ekspress Grupp 179,753 175,379 2% 146,608 23% 138,012 30%





The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340,000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.





