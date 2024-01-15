Official AS EKSPRESS GRUPP press release

The subsidiary of Ekspress Grupp, Delfi Meedia, has announced that from April 2024, Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) will be published in a new format: daily as a digital edition within Delfi portal and on Fridays, as a week-end print edition LP which publishes longer and more comprehensive articles. The trademark of Eesti Päevaleht will remain as part of Estonian journalism.

This change is due to a change in the habits and preferences of readers, which has led to a decrease in the number of subscribers of printed publications and an increase in the popularity and reliability of digital media. The other publications of Delfi Meedia will not be affected by the change.

As a result of the proposed change, the number of employees of Delfi Meedia will slightly decrease in terms of the jobs involving the preparation of the daily print edition. A total of eight people will be laid off, five of whom had jobs of more technical nature and three worked as journalists.

