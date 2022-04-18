Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Ekspress Grupp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEG1T   EE3100016965

AS EKSPRESS GRUPP

(EEG1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04/14 08:59:31 am EDT
1.770 EUR   +1.14%
02:06aSupplement to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of AS Ekspress Grupp to be held on 2 May 2022 and amendment of a previously announced draft resolution
GL
04/12AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Ekspress Grupp's digital subscriptions grew by 50% over the year
PU
04/12Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 1st quarter of 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supplement to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of AS Ekspress Grupp to be held on 2 May 2022 and amendment of a previously announced draft resolution

04/18/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 April 2022 AS Ekspress Grupp released a notice on convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

According to the Commercial Code paragraph 293 (2), the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp is adding items 7 and 8 to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2022 together with the draft resolutions as following:

7. Election of the member of the Supervisory Board

To elect Triin Hertmann (personal code 48007170229) as the Member of the Supervisory Board for the five years until 2 May 2027.

8. Remuneration of the member of the Supervisory Board

To remunerate Triin Hertmann as follows: a monthly remuneration of 1,350 euros (gross) to be paid.

 

In addition, the management is declaring the change in the wording of the previously announced agenda item 3. On 14 April 2022, the shareholders Hans Luik and OÜ HHL Rühm submitted a draft resolution on item 3 of the agenda of the annual general meeting to be held on 2 May 2022 pursuant to § 2931 (4) of the Commercial Code, which seeks to increase the bought back share price from 1.80 euros to 1.90 euros. Therefore, item 3 together with the draft resolution, should be considered correct as follows:


3. Determining the acquisition of AS Ekspress Grupp’s own shares and laying down the terms of the share buyback program
3.1. Approve the share buyback program of AS Ekspress Grupp’s own shares under the following terms:

  • AS Ekspress Grupp shall have the right to buy back a maximum of 2 500 000 own shares whereby the total amount of the nominal value of the treasury shares owned by the company may not exceed 1/10 of its share capital.
  • AS Ekspress Grupp shall have the right to buy back its own shares in one or multiple transactions via buyback offer(s) targeted at all shareholders within 12 months from the date of adoption of this decision.
  • The minimum amount to be paid for its own shares shall be EUR 0.60 per share and the maximum amount per share shall be the closing price on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange plus 20% but not more than EUR 1.90 per share at the trading day preceding the announcement of each respective buyback. The total amount payable for the shares to be bought back pursuant to this decision shall be up to EUR 2 million at most. The acquisition of the shares may not lead to a reduction in net assets below the total amount of share capital and reserves, the payment of which to the shareholders is not be permitted under law or the articles of association.
  • The purpose of the share buyback is to use the attractive market conditions in order to create value for the shareholders. The shares bought back will thereafter be cancelled or used for other purposes (e.g. sale or use of shares for the option program).

3.2. In accordance with this decision and applicable legal acts, authorise the Management Board to decide and carry out the share buyback, determine the share buyback price, procedure and other conditions as well as perform all other necessary procedures.

The supplemented voting ballot and draft resolutions are attached to this announcement. All documents concerning the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp, including draft resolutions, are available on the homepage of AS Ekspress Grupp.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
AS Ekspress Grupp
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs more than 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachments


All news about AS EKSPRESS GRUPP
02:06aSupplement to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of AS Ekspress Grupp to be held ..
GL
04/12AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Ekspress Grupp's digital subscriptions grew by 50% over the year
PU
04/12Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 1st quarter of 2022
GL
04/08AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Ekspress Grupp is planning a share buyback program
PU
04/08Notice on convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/01AS EKSPRESS GRUPP : Ekspress Grupp aims to increase the number of digital subscriptions by..
PU
04/01Audited annual report 2021 and long-term financial targets
AQ
03/03AS Ekspress Grupp entered into a contract to sell the shares of AS Express Post
GL
03/03AS Eesti Post agreed to acquire AS Express Post from AS Eesti Meedia and AS Ekspress Gr..
CI
02/22The Estonian Competition Authority Terminates Proceedings Against AS Ekspress Grupp
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 70,5 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net income 2022 3,42 M 3,70 M 3,70 M
Net Debt 2022 4,70 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 53,6 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart AS EKSPRESS GRUPP
Duration : Period :
AS Ekspress Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,77 €
Average target price 1,79 €
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Signe Kukin Chief Financial Officer
Priit Rohumaa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Priit Kuuseorg Head-Information Technology Department
Indrek Kasela Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS EKSPRESS GRUPP13.46%58
INFORMA PLC19.67%11 753
PEARSON PLC25.90%7 555
SCHIBSTED ASA-38.78%5 302
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.35%3 848
KADOKAWA CORPORATION2.77%3 389