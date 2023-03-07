Advanced search
The results of the share buyback program of AS Ekspress Grupp

03/07/2023 | 02:54am EST
162 investors submitted the orders to sell back 2,077,440 shares in the total amount of 3,531,648 euros during the period of placing share redemption orders. As a result of the buyback distribution, each investor can sell back 28.32% of the number of shares submitted in the redemption order.

On 8 February 2023, AS Ekspress Grupp announced the buyback of up to 588,235 own shares (share of AS Ekspress Grupp, ISIN EE3100016965, hereinafter referred to as the share) from the shareholders at the price of EUR 1.70 per share and in the total amount of 1 million euros.

All shareholders could offer their shares to AS Ekspress Grupp for a buyback at equal terms. The period of placing share redemption orders began on 15th February 2023 and ended yesterday 6th March 2023.

162 investors submitted the orders to sell back 2,077,440 shares in the amount of 3,531,648 euros during the period of placing share redemption orders. As the total amount of the received redemption orders exceeded EUR 1,000,000, AS Ekspress Grupp distributed the shares to be bought back among the offers submitted by the shareholders proportionally (pro rata) so that the total buyback amount does not exceed EUR 1,000,000. As a result of the distribution, each investor can sell back 28.32% of the number of shares submitted in the redemption order. 

If a pro rata distribution of shares to be bought back resulted in a number of shares that were not an integer, the corresponding number of shares rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares in accordance with the rounding rules. The balance resulting from the rounding was distributed among the shareholders on a random basis.

The transfer date of the shares and the funds is 9th March 2023.

Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as the publishing of newspapers, magazines, and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1600 people.


