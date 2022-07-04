Log in
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  06:23 2022-07-04 am EDT
6.580 EUR   +1.23%
AS HansaMatrix : Baiba Anda Rubesa re-elected as Chair of the Supervisory Board of HansaMatrix

07/04/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Baiba Anda Rubesa has been approved as the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of HansaMatrix, while Anders Lennart Borg will perform the duties of the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

As previously announced, on May 31, 2022, in annual general meeting of HansaMatrix shareholders, the new Supervisory Board was elected, in addition to the previous Supervisory Board members Anders Lennart Borg, Dagnis Dreimanis, Normunds Igolnieks and Baiba Anda Rubesa, the Supervisory Board member Aleksis Orlovs was appointed.

Ingrīda Blūma, who has been an independent member of the Supervisory Board since 2016, and has served as Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board for the last two years, has left the composition of the Supervisory Board of HansaMatrix.

In the new composition of the Supervisory Board, the independent members are Anders Lennart Borg, Aleksis Orlovs and Baiba Anda Rubesa.

Baiba Anda Rubesa is co-founder of Novatore, she serves as Supervisory Board Chair of Hansamatrix, Lightspace Holding and Coffee Address Holding, as well as a Supervisory Board member of GREN. Her own company RFactor offers consulting and mentoring services to current and future business leaders. Rubesa has previously served on the supervisory boards of the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga, Latvenergo, Citadele banka, DnB NORD banka (now Luminor) and the Board of the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative. She has worked with many different NGO's and multi-stakeholder entities, such as chairing the Foreign Investors' Council in Latvia and serving as Vice-President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce.

Anders Lennart Borg is an experienced professional in the electronics manufacturing industry. He graduated from Linkoping University in Sweden and is endowed with extensive knowledge in engineering. The years of experience has developed his strong leadership skills. He worked as a director of Eljo AB in Sweden for 11 years, a prominent manufacturer of electric/electronic installation material. Later he was the head of the Schneider Electric electronics factory in Latvia for 5 years and the factory of the same company in Sweden for another 5 years.

Dagnis Dreimanis is an investment professional with 21 years of experience and currently serves as a managing partner of BaltCap, the leading Baltic venture capital investor. He has managed investments in more than 20 companies in a broad range of industries. Dagnis Dreimanis holds a BSBA degree in Finance and Economics from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and is a CFA charter holder. He holds a dual EMBA degree from the University of California Los Angeles / National University of Singapore (2016) and has completed the Professional Board Member Education program at the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance.

Since 2011, Normunds Igolnieks has been the Chairman of the Board and partner of ZGI Capital, which is one of the most experienced venture capital fund managers in the Baltics. From 2001 to 2011, Normunds Igolnieks was the Chairman of the Board of the asset management company SEB Investment Management as well as held several other positions related to the financial sector.

Aleksis Orlovs obtained an MBA degree from the Riga Business School, as well as higher education at the University of Latvia. He has held senior positions for more than 15 years and is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the high-tech company Sonarworks. Prior to that, he worked at Visma Enterprise Latvia, Riga Central Terminal, ITHAL Group, SAF tehnika and Delfi, holding the positions of CEO and CFO. A professional with a focus on high quality results, operating ethics, honesty, integrity.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of the Management Board, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25,4 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 9,33 M 9,71 M 9,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,9 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 €
Average target price 12,29 €
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX-26.97%12
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.92%49 296
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-27.11%38 068
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-30.67%36 024
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-51.52%8 242
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-13.31%7 107