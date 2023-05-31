AS HansaMatrix : Delisting of HansaMatrix shares from Nasdaq Baltic Main List

HansaMatrix
Delisting of HansaMatrix shares from Nasdaq Baltic Main List
Riga, 2023-05-31 12:56 CEST -- Nasdaq Riga decided on May 31, 2023 to approve the application of HansaMatrix and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000101590, Ticker HMX1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of HansaMatrix is set to June 1, 2023.
About AS HansaMatrix
HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.
