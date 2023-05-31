Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS HansaMatrix
  News
  Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  03:00:03 2023-05-17 am EDT
8.460 EUR    0.00%
07:00aAs Hansamatrix : Delisting of HansaMatrix shares from Nasdaq Baltic Main List
PU
05/17As Hansamatrix : Draft resolutions of AS HansaMatrix Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 31, 2023
PU
05/12AS HansaMatrix Elects new Council Members
CI
AS HansaMatrix : Delisting of HansaMatrix shares from Nasdaq Baltic Main List

05/31/2023 | 07:00am EDT
HansaMatrix
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Delisting of HansaMatrix shares from Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Riga, 2023-05-31 12:56 CEST -- Nasdaq Riga decided on May 31, 2023 to approve the application of HansaMatrix and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000101590, Ticker HMX1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of HansaMatrix is set to June 1, 2023.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of Management Board, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 10:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28,7 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2022 -1,62 M -1,74 M -1,74 M
Net Debt 2022 10,6 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,46 €
Average target price 12,40 €
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX21.20%17
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.11%46 085
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.62%45 703
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD26.11%37 433
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.91%27 847
JABIL INC.34.27%12 109
