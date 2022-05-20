AS HansaMatrix : Draft resolutions of HansaMatrix Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 31, 2022

Item 5 of annual general meeting agenda, in relation to election of the new Supervisory Board, was corrected by excluding one supervisory board member candidate. Attached voting form and supervisory board professional experience description was amended accordingly.

The Management Board of Akciju sabiedrība "HansaMatrix", reg. No. 40003454390, registered address Akmenu iela 72, Ogre, LV5001, Latvia (hereinafter - HansaMatrix) previously informed about convening the shareholders' annual general meeting at Ziedleju iela 6, Marupe, LV-2167 on 31 May, 2022 at 13:00 (EEST) with opportunity for Shareholders to participatethe meeting remotely andvote remotely by the means of electronic communication.

Agenda:

1. Approval of report of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on results of financial year 2021.

Draft resolution: To approve report of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on results of financial year 2021.

Both reports are attached to this announcement.

2. Approval of the Annual report for the financial year 2021.

Draft resolution: To approve the Audited Consolidated Annual Report of HansaMatrix Group and Parent Company for financial year 2021.

3. Approval of year 2021 Management Board and Supervisory Board Directors Remuneration Report.

Draft resolution: To approve the Management Board and Supervisory Board Directors Remuneration Report for the year 2021.

4. Revocation of the existing Supervisory Board of the Company.

Draft resolution: To revoke current Supervisory Board members Ingrīda Blūma, Anders Lennart Borg, Dagnis Dreimanis, Normunds Igolnieks, Baiba Anda Rubesa.

5. Election of the new Supervisory Board.

Draft resolution: To elect new Supervisory Board members Anders Lennart Borg, Dagnis Dreimanis, Normunds Igolnieks, Aleksis Orlovs, Baiba Anda Rubesa.

Anders Lennart Borg, Aleksis Orlovs, Baiba Anda Rubesa are considered as independent Supervisory Board members.

Information on the Supervisory Board candidates' professional experience is attached to this announcement.

6. Approval of the Supervisory Board's remuneration for year 2022 and onwards.

Draft resolution:

a) To approve the following remuneration of the independent members of the Supervisory Board: Chairman of the Supervisory Board 2200 EUR gross monthly, Supervisory Board member with professional experience in electronics industry 2100 EUR gross montly, Supervisory Board member 1000 EUR gross monthly.

b) To approve the total annual remuneration reserve of the Supervisory Board in the amount of 3000 EUR, which may be used for the Supervisory Board remuneration in accordance with Article 2.10. of the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (for participation in seminars and trainings insofar as is necessary to achieve the Company's strategic objectives) and which maybe used to cover Supervisory Board members residing in foreign country (outside Latvia) administrative expenses (hotel, travel and communication) to participate in person at the Supervisory Board meetings as necessary.

c) Taking into account that the Company has managed to attract an experienced electronics specialist for the Supervisory Board, this decision makes an exception to the Remuneration policy for Management Board and Supervisory Board members in the section on fixed remuneration (the policy stipulates that Supervisory Board member fixed remuneration cannot exceed 50% of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board).

Voting:

To speed up the course of the meeting and to make the counting of votes easier, the Management Board of the Company calls the shareholders to use their rights to vote in written before the shareholders' meeting by the Voting form (attached to this announcement), which must be signed by a safe electronic signature and sent to the Company by e-mail to the address invest@hansamatrix.com or sent by registered mail to the Company's office at Ziedleju iela 6, Marupe, LV-2167.

Such a vote will be counted, if received by the end of the day of 30 May, 2022.Shareholders voting in this form shall be deemed as participating in the shareholders' meeting. If a shareholder has voted before the meeting, it does not prevent him/her to participate the meeting in person at the site or to join the meeting remotely, and to participate in voting. In such case, the shareholder's vote submitted previously shall be cancelled, and the vote submitted during the meeting shall be taken into account.

Appendices:

1.Supervisory Board report on results of financial year 2021.

2.Management Board report on results of financial year 2021.

3.Supervisory board member candidates' professional experience.

4.Voting form.

Contact information for investors and media:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Member of the Board, Finance director

Telephone: +371 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business segments.