AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change

HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change
Riga, 2023-05-09 10:44 CEST -- HansaMatrix informs that Q1 2023 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Group and the Parent Company will be published on May 10, 2023. (initially scheduled date: May 12, 2023).
Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of Management Board, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com
About AS HansaMatrix
HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.
Disclaimer
HansaMatrix AS published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:49:01 UTC.