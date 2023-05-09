AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change

HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change

Riga, 2023-05-09 10:44 CEST -- HansaMatrix informs that Q1 2023 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Group and the Parent Company will be published on May 10, 2023. (initially scheduled date: May 12, 2023).

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Member of Management Board, Finance director

Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.