  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS HansaMatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  04:41:55 2023-05-09 am EDT
8.400 EUR    0.00%
04:50aAs Hansamatrix : HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change
PU
04/30As Hansamatrix : HansaMatrix audited consolidated and parent company Financial report for year 2022
PU
04/28As Hansamatrix : Notification on convocation of annual general meeting of shareholders of AS HansaMatrix on May 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change

05/09/2023 | 04:50am EDT
HansaMatrix Q1 2023 financial report publishing date change

Riga, 2023-05-09 10:44 CEST -- HansaMatrix informs that Q1 2023 standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Group and the Parent Company will be published on May 10, 2023. (initially scheduled date: May 12, 2023).

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of Management Board, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AS HANSAMATRIX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28,7 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net income 2022 -1,62 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net Debt 2022 10,6 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,40 €
Average target price 12,40 €
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX20.34%17
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.11%45 026
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.56%44 857
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.40%36 431
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.37%26 400
JABIL INC.13.30%10 400
