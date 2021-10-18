AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix has concluded 2 MEUR per year manufacturing contract with new industrial customer in Nordic countries

HansaMatrix has concluded 2 MEUR per year manufacturing contract with new industrial customer in Nordic countries

Riga, 2021-10-18 08:42 CEST -- HansaMatrix has signed a contract to supply electronic assemblies starting with Q1 2022, with yearly amount of up to 2 million EUR. The new customer is located in Nordic countries and operates in industrial sector, related to health and welness industry.

Customer name according to the contract remains confidential.

The Management Board of HansaMatrix is pleased that the agreement confirms the ability of the team to implement a growth strategy in a global pandemic and electronic component shortage circumstances and strenghthens market position of the Company in the region.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Management Board Member, Finance director

Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About JSC "HansaMatrix"

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business segments.