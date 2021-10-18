Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS HansaMatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix has concluded 2 MEUR per year manufacturing contract with new industrial customer in Nordic countries

10/18/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HansaMatrix has concluded 2 MEUR per year manufacturing contract with new industrial customer in Nordic countries

Riga, 2021-10-18 08:42 CEST -- HansaMatrix has signed a contract to supply electronic assemblies starting with Q1 2022, with yearly amount of up to 2 million EUR. The new customer is located in Nordic countries and operates in industrial sector, related to health and welness industry.

Customer name according to the contract remains confidential.

The Management Board of HansaMatrix is pleased that the agreement confirms the ability of the team to implement a growth strategy in a global pandemic and electronic component shortage circumstances and strenghthens market position of the Company in the region.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Management Board Member, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About JSC "HansaMatrix"

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business segments.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AS HANSAMATRIX
03:22aAS HANSAMATRIX : HansaMatrix has concluded 2 MEUR per year manufacturing contract with new..
PU
10/15AS HANSAMATRIX : HansaMatrix announces the decision to conduct a review of strategic alter..
PU
10/07AS HANSAMATRIX : Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q3 2021
PU
10/07AS HansaMatrix Reports Preliminary Consolidated Revenue Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
09/14HansHansaMatrix amatrix Founder Ilmars Osmanis Resigned as HansaMatrix Supervisory Boar..
CI
08/19AS HANSAMATRIX : HansaMatrix second quarter and 6 months of 2021 webinar has ended
PU
08/13As Hansamatrix Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/12AS HANSAMATRIX : HansaMatrix has concluded new 1.4 MUSD manufacturing contract with the in..
PU
08/12HansaMatrix Has Concluded New USD 1.4 Million Manufacturing Contract with the Industria..
CI
08/06HansaMatrix Concludes New EUR 3.3 Million Manufacturing Contract with the Industrial Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,9 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 9,90 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 17,6 M 20,4 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,60 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Ilmars Osmanis CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Andris K. Berzins Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janis Sams Chief Operating Officer
Ingrida Bluma Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX6.08%20
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%555 552
NVIDIA CORPORATION67.46%545 676
INTEL CORPORATION9.31%220 944
BROADCOM INC.14.94%207 146
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.47%179 518