AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix has received new EUR 4.4 million USD manufacturing order from an existing aerospace industry customer

Riga, 2022-12-09 07:30 CET -- HansaMatrix has received new manufacturing order in the amount of USD 4.4 million from existing customer located outside the European Union. The order consists of several products, all of which are high complexity electronic systems. Deliveries are planned from 4th quarter of 2023 until 1st quarter of 2025 and will, among other things, also depend on the availability of components. The execution of order is planned at the Ventspils manufacturing facility.

This large order was received from a customer in aerospace industry, which is currently classified as an industrial customer in the Company's reports. Customer's name is not disclosed under the terms of the contract.

Jānis Sams, Chairman of the Management Board of HansaMatrix, states that the new order confirms the Company's ability to build long-term relationships and proves the technological capabilities in the production of high complexity electronic systems in the global market, as well as the customers' trust in the delivery discipline, which the Company demonstrates in the conditions of the shortage of electronic components. The development of customer service with new solutions for effective cooperation is one of the Company's strategic priorities.

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.