  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS HansaMatrix
  News
  Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  06:42 2022-12-08 am EST
7.000 EUR   -0.28%
AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix has received new EUR 4.4 million USD manufacturing order from an existing aerospace industry customer

12/09/2022 | 01:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HansaMatrix
Inside information HansaMatrix has received new EUR 4.4 million USD manufacturing order from an existing aerospace industry customer

Riga, 2022-12-09 07:30 CET -- HansaMatrix has received new manufacturing order in the amount of USD 4.4 million from existing customer located outside the European Union. The order consists of several products, all of which are high complexity electronic systems. Deliveries are planned from 4th quarter of 2023 until 1st quarter of 2025 and will, among other things, also depend on the availability of components. The execution of order is planned at the Ventspils manufacturing facility.

This large order was received from a customer in aerospace industry, which is currently classified as an industrial customer in the Company's reports. Customer's name is not disclosed under the terms of the contract.

Jānis Sams, Chairman of the Management Board of HansaMatrix, states that the new order confirms the Company's ability to build long-term relationships and proves the technological capabilities in the production of high complexity electronic systems in the global market, as well as the customers' trust in the delivery discipline, which the Company demonstrates in the conditions of the shortage of electronic components. The development of customer service with new solutions for effective cooperation is one of the Company's strategic priorities.

Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Management Board Member, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix
HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 10,4 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 12,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,00 €
Average target price 12,29 €
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX-21.12%14
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-10.75%47 340
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.40%45 904
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.69%32 224
JABIL INC.0.33%9 660
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.13%7 787