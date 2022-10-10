Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS HansaMatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:26 2022-10-10 am EDT
6.500 EUR    0.00%
11:02aAs Hansamatrix : HansaMatrix revenue and business trends in Q3 2022
PU
10/07As Hansamatrix : Notification on convocation of extraordinary meeting of shareholders of HansaMatrix on November 10, 2022
PU
08/17As Hansamatrix : Recording of second quarter and 6 months 2022 webinar
PU
AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix revenue and business trends in Q3 2022

10/10/2022 | 11:02am EDT
HansaMatrix
Financial Statement Release HansaMatrix revenue and business trends in Q3 2022

Riga, 2022-10-10 16:44 CEST -- Based on the preliminary data, in Q3 2022 HansaMatrix consolidated revenue amounted to 7.59 million EUR demonstrating 44.4% increase compared to Q3 2021 and 15.7% increase compared to Q2 2022. The increase in revenue is explained by strong demand in industrial and internet of things sectors, as well as by launching manufacturing for recently acquired customers. Revenue growth was supported by active supply chain management and component sourcing.

Macroeconomic factors - general inflation and significant energy cost increase, mostly related to electricity expense, have influenced profitability, however the Company has carried out manufacturing services re-pricing for its customers, which will be gradually reflected in revenue increase starting with September, 2022 up to January 2023. COVID-19 related impact to the operation of a Company is not observed.

Increasing component prices and long lead-times are still influencing business growth and volumes due to global semiconductor deficit, explained by post pandemic growth in upstream demand in data networks, automotive, medicine and IoT business sectors.

First signs of constraint easing in the supply chain of semiconductors are being observed, explained by some indications of decreasing demand, predominantly in the consumer electronics sector, influenced by global macroeconomic challenges. Nevertheless, this recent semiconductor availability improving is not observed in relation to all component range and does not yet translate into significant shortening of the lead times. Industry experts expect continuation of gradual ending of component deficit period in time interval from Q4 2022 up to Q4 2023.

Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of the Management Board, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,7 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net Debt 2022 10,4 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 11,9 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 €
Average target price 12,29 €
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX-26.97%12
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.37%47 001
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.77%41 739
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.24%29 278
JABIL INC.-14.43%8 281
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-59.83%6 397