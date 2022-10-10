AS HansaMatrix : HansaMatrix revenue and business trends in Q3 2022

Riga, 2022-10-10 16:44 CEST -- Based on the preliminary data, in Q3 2022 HansaMatrix consolidated revenue amounted to 7.59 million EUR demonstrating 44.4% increase compared to Q3 2021 and 15.7% increase compared to Q2 2022. The increase in revenue is explained by strong demand in industrial and internet of things sectors, as well as by launching manufacturing for recently acquired customers. Revenue growth was supported by active supply chain management and component sourcing.

Macroeconomic factors - general inflation and significant energy cost increase, mostly related to electricity expense, have influenced profitability, however the Company has carried out manufacturing services re-pricing for its customers, which will be gradually reflected in revenue increase starting with September, 2022 up to January 2023. COVID-19 related impact to the operation of a Company is not observed.

Increasing component prices and long lead-times are still influencing business growth and volumes due to global semiconductor deficit, explained by post pandemic growth in upstream demand in data networks, automotive, medicine and IoT business sectors.

First signs of constraint easing in the supply chain of semiconductors are being observed, explained by some indications of decreasing demand, predominantly in the consumer electronics sector, influenced by global macroeconomic challenges. Nevertheless, this recent semiconductor availability improving is not observed in relation to all component range and does not yet translate into significant shortening of the lead times. Industry experts expect continuation of gradual ending of component deficit period in time interval from Q4 2022 up to Q4 2023.

About AS HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.