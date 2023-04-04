Advanced search
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  08:34:20 2023-04-04 am EDT
8.320 EUR   -0.24%
AS HansaMatrix : On transactions with HansaMatrix shares

04/04/2023 | 10:58am EDT
On transactions with HansaMatrix shares

Riga, 2023-04-04 16:41 CEST -- On April 3, 2023 AS "Swedbank Ieguldijumu Parvaldes Sabiedriba" has informed HansaMatrix on significant stake sale in HansaMatrix (HMX1R shares), owned by its managed pension funds. More detailed information can be found in the attached document in Latvian language.

Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of the Management Board, finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com
About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28,7 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2022 -1,62 M -1,77 M -1,77 M
Net Debt 2022 10,6 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,34 €
Average target price 12,40 €
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX19.48%17
AMPHENOL CORPORATION7.33%48 294
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.10%44 846
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD21.86%38 198
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.69%31 629
JABIL INC.28.24%11 656
