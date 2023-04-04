AS HansaMatrix : On transactions with HansaMatrix shares

On transactions with HansaMatrix shares

Riga, 2023-04-04 16:41 CEST -- On April 3, 2023 AS "Swedbank Ieguldijumu Parvaldes Sabiedriba" has informed HansaMatrix on significant stake sale in HansaMatrix (HMX1R shares), owned by its managed pension funds. More detailed information can be found in the attached document in Latvian language.

