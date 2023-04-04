AS HansaMatrix : On transactions with HansaMatrix shares

On transactions with HansaMatrix shares
Riga, 2023-04-04 16:41 CEST -- On April 3, 2023 AS "Swedbank Ieguldijumu Parvaldes Sabiedriba" has informed HansaMatrix on significant stake sale in HansaMatrix (HMX1R shares), owned by its managed pension funds. More detailed information can be found in the attached document in Latvian language.
Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Member of the Management Board, finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com
About HansaMatrix
HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.
