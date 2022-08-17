AS HansaMatrix : Recording of second quarter and 6 months 2022 webinar

Riga, 2022-08-17 10:09 CEST -- On August 16, 2022 HansaMatrix organized its investor webinar, during which the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Jānis Sams and the Management Board Member, Finance Director Mr. Māris Macijevskis shared HansaMatrix Q2 and 6 months 2022 financial results and recent activities, while the founder of Lightspace Technologies Mr. Ilmārs Osmanis provided information about HansaMatrix associated company's Lightspace Technologies business news.

The recording of the webinar is available here https://bit.ly/3SXg2u7, and the webinar presentation is available in the attachment.

The definitions of alternative performance indicators (APIs) used in webinar can be found on page 46 of the HansaMatrix Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Q2 and 6 month period ended June 30, 2022.

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.