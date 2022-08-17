Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS HansaMatrix
  News
  Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  03:50 2022-08-17 am EDT
7.020 EUR   -0.28%
AS HansaMatrix : Recording of second quarter and 6 months 2022 webinar

08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Riga, 2022-08-17 10:09 CEST -- On August 16, 2022 HansaMatrix organized its investor webinar, during which the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Jānis Sams and the Management Board Member, Finance Director Mr. Māris Macijevskis shared HansaMatrix Q2 and 6 months 2022 financial results and recent activities, while the founder of Lightspace Technologies Mr. Ilmārs Osmanis provided information about HansaMatrix associated company's Lightspace Technologies business news.

The recording of the webinar is available here https://bit.ly/3SXg2u7, and the webinar presentation is available in the attachment.

The definitions of alternative performance indicators (APIs) used in webinar can be found on page 46 of the HansaMatrix Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Q2 and 6 month period ended June 30, 2022.

Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Management Board Member, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29,9 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2022 9,33 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 38,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,04 €
Average target price 12,29 €
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX-20.90%13
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.73%51 722
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-9.02%47 366
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.55%39 010
JABIL INC.-10.60%8 555
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-50.30%8 337