  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS HansaMatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
06:06 2022-11-29 am EST
6.680 EUR   -2.34%
10:31aAs Hansamatrix : Recording of third quarter and 9 months 2022 webinar
PU
03:00aTranscript : AS HansaMatrix, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 29, 2022
CI
11/24As Hansamatrix : HansaMatrix invites to join Q3 and 9 months 2022 webinar of the Company
PU
AS HansaMatrix : Recording of third quarter and 9 months 2022 webinar

11/29/2022 | 10:31am EST
On November 29, 2022 HansaMatrix organized its investor webinar, during which the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Jānis Sams and the Management Board Member, Finance Director Mr. Māris Macijevskis shared HansaMatrix Q3 and 9 months 2022 financial results and recent activities, while the founder and CEO of Lightspace Technologies Mr. Ilmārs Osmanis provided information about HansaMatrix associated company's Lightspace Technologies business news.

The recording of the webinar is available here https://bit.ly/3GWCuAg, and the webinar presentation is available in the attachment.

The definitions of alternative performance indicators (APIs) used in webinar can be found on page 47 of the HansaMatrix Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Q3 and 9-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Investor and media contact:
Māris Macijevskis, CFA
Management Board Member, Finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002
E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com
http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial and other high added value business sectors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,7 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2022 0,38 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2022 10,4 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 12,6 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,84 €
Average target price 12,29 €
Spread / Average Target 79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janis Sams Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Baiba Anda Rubesa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrida Bluma Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anders Lennart Borg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX-23.15%13
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-8.14%46 310
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.85%44 699
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.54%30 244
JABIL INC.-1.79%9 302
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.79%6 950