Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS HansaMatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS HansaMatrix : Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q3 2021

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q3 2021

Riga, 2021-10-07 20:40 CEST -- Based on the preliminary data, in Q3 2021 HansaMatrix consolidated revenue amounted to 5.09 million EUR demonstrating 22.3% decrease compared to Q3 2020. The decrease in quarterly revenue is explained by the global constraints in semiconductor availability due to increased market demand, resulting in longer lead times and sourcing prices for components, impeding the Company customer order execution. Despite challanging Q3, HansaMatrix 2021 9 month revenue decreased only by 0.4% on year on year basis.

HansaMatrix potential client pipeline, incoming new orders and orders already received continue to increase and remain very healthy, resulting in a positive business outlook, after the semiconductor availability issues are resolved. Industry anticipates another 2-3 quarters for component supply to catch up with end-market demand and subsequently another 1-2 quarters for industry value-chain inventory level restocking, expecting to recover to normal levels in summer of 2022.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Member of the Management Board, finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company operating in the Baltic, Nordic and European markets, developing and industrializing electronic products and systems, providing a full range of manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial systems and other high value-added product business sectors.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AS HANSAMATRIX
04:07pAS HANSAMATRIX : Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q3 2021
PU
09/14HansHansaMatrix amatrix Founder Ilmars Osmanis Resigned as HansaMatrix Supervisory Boar..
CI
08/19AS HANSAMATRIX : HansaMatrix second quarter and 6 months of 2021 webinar has ended
PU
08/13As Hansamatrix Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/12AS HANSAMATRIX : HansaMatrix has concluded new 1.4 MUSD manufacturing contract with the in..
PU
08/12HansaMatrix Has Concluded New USD 1.4 Million Manufacturing Contract with the Industria..
CI
08/06HansaMatrix Concludes New EUR 3.3 Million Manufacturing Contract with the Industrial Se..
CI
07/21AS HANSAMATRIX : During a visit to “HansaMatrix” and “Lightspace Technol..
PU
07/06AS HANSAMATRIX : Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q2 2021
PU
07/06AS HansaMatrix Reports Preliminary Revenue Results for the Second Quarter 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26,6 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 11,0 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 17,0 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,30 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Managers and Directors
Ilmars Osmanis CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Andris K. Berzins Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janis Sams Chief Operating Officer
Ingrida Bluma Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX4.42%20
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%528 417
NVIDIA CORPORATION58.56%516 672
INTEL CORPORATION8.35%218 997
BROADCOM INC.11.63%201 190
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.13%179 463