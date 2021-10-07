AS HansaMatrix : Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q3 2021

Update on HansaMatrix revenue in Q3 2021

Riga, 2021-10-07 20:40 CEST -- Based on the preliminary data, in Q3 2021 HansaMatrix consolidated revenue amounted to 5.09 million EUR demonstrating 22.3% decrease compared to Q3 2020. The decrease in quarterly revenue is explained by the global constraints in semiconductor availability due to increased market demand, resulting in longer lead times and sourcing prices for components, impeding the Company customer order execution. Despite challanging Q3, HansaMatrix 2021 9 month revenue decreased only by 0.4% on year on year basis.

HansaMatrix potential client pipeline, incoming new orders and orders already received continue to increase and remain very healthy, resulting in a positive business outlook, after the semiconductor availability issues are resolved. Industry anticipates another 2-3 quarters for component supply to catch up with end-market demand and subsequently another 1-2 quarters for industry value-chain inventory level restocking, expecting to recover to normal levels in summer of 2022.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Member of the Management Board, finance director

Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company operating in the Baltic, Nordic and European markets, developing and industrializing electronic products and systems, providing a full range of manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial systems and other high value-added product business sectors.