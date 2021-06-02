AS HansaMatrix : Baiba Rubesa appointed as Chairperson of Supervisory Council of HansaMatrix

Baiba Rubesa appointed as Chairperson of Supervisory Council of HansaMatrix

Riga, 2021-06-02 08:55 CEST -- On May 26, 2021 annual general meeting of HansaMatrix shareholders the new Supervisory Council was elected, in addition to the previous Supervisory Council members Ingrīda Blūma, Dagnis Dreimanis, Normunds Igolnieks un Baiba Anda Rubesa, HansaMatrix founder, Ilmārs Osmanis and the Supervisory Council member Anders Lennart Borg were appointed.

Baiba Rubesa has been approved as the Chairperson of the Supervisory Council of HansaMatrix, while Ingrīda Blūma will continue to perform the duties of the Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Council.

Andris Bērziņš has left the composition of the HansaMatrix Council. A.Bērziņš was an independent member of the Council and has been a member of the HansaMatrix Council since October 7, 2015, serving as the Chairman of the Council since April 4, 2018.

Ingrīda Blūma, Anders Lennart Borg and Baiba Rubesa are independent Council members.

Baiba Anda Rubesa is an experienced international company manager with extensive experience in corporate governance, leadership skills, and sustainabilityrequirements, bringing highly valuable experienceto the Company's Council in the areas of management, leadership and public relations.Baiba Rubesa does not own HansaMatrix shares.

Rubesa works as a consultant and since 2019 has been appointed to the Council of the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga. From 2016 to 2019, Baiba Rubesa was member of the Supervisory Council and member of the Human Resources Committee of the Latvian energy company Latvenergo. From 2015 to 2018, B. Rubesa was the Chairperson of the Management Board and the Executive Director of the joint venture RB Rail, which implements the largest railway infrastructure project of the European Union in the Baltics, Rail Baltica. Since 2014, she has been the owner of the consulting company RFactor. Prior to her position as Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Statoil ASA from 2010-2013, from 2008 to 2010 Rubesa was Statoil Azerbaijan's Director of Public Relations with government institutions. From 2011-2013. B. Rubesa was a member of the Council of EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) and from 2012 to 2015 - a member of the Council of Citadele banka. From 2004 to 2007, B. Rubesa chaired the Foreign Investors' Council in Latvia, as well as was the Vice President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Latvia, from 2002 to 2009, she was a member of the Council of DnB Nord banka. Prior to that, from 2001 to 2008, B. Rubesa was the Executive Director of Statoil Latvia and from 1996 to 2000 the Marketing and Public Relations Director of Statoil Baltic States.

Ilmārs Osmanis has full higher education in electrical engineering; later he was enrolled on the Executive MBA program which was not completed due to strong involvement in business projects. His entrepreneurial experience includes successful development of SIA MACRO RĪGA, an electronic components distribution business in the Baltic countries, a business that was subsequently successfully sold. During the last 15 years Ilmārs Osmanis was CEO of the HansaMatrix that has evolved into one of state-of- the art high tech manufacturing groups in the Nordic and Baltic countries with 240 employees in its 3 manufacturing plants. In 2014 Ilmārs Osmanis conducted a management buy-out, and in 2016 was successful in raising capital and getting HansaMatrix listed on the Main List of the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange. Ilmārs is currently CEO of HansaMatrix associated, 3D photonics and optical solutions company, LightSpace technologies. I.Osmanis owns 100% shares of SIA Macro Rīga, which owns 623 096 or 34,06% (as of 18.05.2021) HansaMatrix shares.

Anders Lennart Borg is an experienced professional in the electronics manufacturing industry. He graduated from Linkoping University in Sweden and is endowed with extensive knowledge in engineering. The years of experience has developed his strong leadership skills. He worked as a director of electronics company Eljo AB in Sweden for 11 years. Later he was a head of the Schneider Electric electronics factory in Latvia for 5 years and the factory of the same company in Sweden for another 5 years. Anders Lennart Borg does not own HansaMatrix shares.

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company operating in the Baltic, Nordic and European markets, developing and industrializing electronic products and systems, providing a full range of manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial systems and other high value-added product business sectors.