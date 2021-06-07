Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS HansaMatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX1R   LV0000101590

AS HANSAMATRIX

(HMX1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS HansaMatrix : Dividend payment ex-date of AS “HansaMatrix”

06/07/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dividend payment ex-date of AS 'HansaMatrix'

Riga, 2021-06-07 08:52 CEST -- AS 'HansaMatrix' (HMX1R, ISIN LV0000101590) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 10, 2021 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is June 9, 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS 'HansaMatrix' will pay dividend 0.03 EUR per share on June 11, 2021.

AS 'HansaMatrix' confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2018 and 2019.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Member of the Management Board, finance director
Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company operating in the Baltic, Nordic and European markets, developing and industrializing electronic products and systems, providing a full range of manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial systems and other high value-added product business sectors.

Disclaimer

HansaMatrix AS published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AS HANSAMATRIX
04:53pAS HANSAMATRIX  : Dividend payment ex-date of AS “HansaMatrix”
PU
06/02AS HANSAMATRIX  : Baiba Rubesa appointed as Chairperson of Supervisory Council o..
PU
05/27AS HANSAMATRIX  : Decisions adopted by HansaMatrix Annual General Meeting of Sha..
PU
05/20AS HANSAMATRIX  : HansaMatrix first quarter of 2021 financial result webinar has..
PU
05/18AS HANSAMATRIX  : Experienced electronics production manager Jānis Sams app..
PU
05/13AS HANSAMATRIX  : HansaMatrix invites to join 2021 Q1 webinar of the Company
PU
05/11AS HANSAMATRIX  : Draft resolutions of HansaMatrix Annual General Meeting of Sha..
PU
05/07AS HANSAMATRIX  : HansaMatrix has concluded manufacturing contract with the new ..
PU
04/23AS HANSAMATRIX  : Notification on convocation of annual general meeting of share..
PU
03/22AS HANSAMATRIX  : HansaMatrix announces CEO transition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25,3 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 21,6 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart AS HANSAMATRIX
Duration : Period :
AS HansaMatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS HANSAMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 €
Last Close Price 11,80 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilmars Osmanis CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Maris Macijevskis Chief Financial Officer
Andris K. Berzins Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janis Sams Chief Operating Officer
Ingrida Bluma Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AS HANSAMATRIX32.60%27
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%557 633
NVIDIA CORPORATION34.65%438 050
INTEL CORPORATION15.15%231 660
BROADCOM INC.8.48%193 944
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.80%175 534