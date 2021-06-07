AS HansaMatrix : Dividend payment ex-date of AS “HansaMatrix”

Dividend payment ex-date of AS 'HansaMatrix'

Riga, 2021-06-07 08:52 CEST -- AS 'HansaMatrix' (HMX1R, ISIN LV0000101590) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 10, 2021 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is June 9, 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS 'HansaMatrix' will pay dividend 0.03 EUR per share on June 11, 2021.

AS 'HansaMatrix' confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2018 and 2019.

Investor and media contact:

Māris Macijevskis, CFA

Member of the Management Board, finance director

Phone: (+371) 6780 0002

E-mail: invest@hansamatrix.com

http://www.hansamatrix.com

About HansaMatrix

HansaMatrix is a fast-growing, high-technology company operating in the Baltic, Nordic and European markets, developing and industrializing electronic products and systems, providing a full range of manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial systems and other high value-added product business sectors.