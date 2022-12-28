Advanced search
    HAE1T   EE3100004250

AS HARJU ELEKTER

(HAE1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  03:28 2022-12-28 am EST
5.120 EUR   +0.39%
12/23Harju Elekter Unit Signs Contract To Upgrade Distribution Substation In Sweden
MT
AS Harju Elekter entered into a loan agreement with Coop Pank AS

12/28/2022 | 03:03am EST
On 28 December 2022, AS Harju Elekter and Coop Pank AS entered into a loan agreement in the amount of 10 million euros. The term of the investment loan with a variable interest rate based on Euribor is five years. The loan taken will be used to finance the construction costs of the Västerås plant, which was completed in Sweden, the development of a new real estate project and, if necessary, to reduce existing short-term financial obligations. The loan is secured by a mortgage of first ranking on the Harju Elekter property located at Paldiski mnt 31, Keila.

Harju Elekter’s cooperation with Coop Pank AS, which is based on Estonian capital, helps to strengthen the company’s capitalisation and creates the necessary prerequisites for the realisation of Harju Elekter’s growth strategy.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s nine-month revenue in 2022 was 125.3 million euros.

Priit Treial
Member of the Management Board / Chief Financial Officer
+372 674 7400


Financials
Sales 2021 153 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
Net Debt 2021 27,8 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 832x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 93,3 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 60,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tiit Atso Chairman-Management Board
Priit Treial Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Triinu Tombak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kaarel Allikmäe Manager-Information Technology
Arvi Hamburg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HARJU ELEKTER-31.45%99
ABB LTD-16.28%56 388
SIEMENS LIMITED20.01%12 198
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-16.28%9 467
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-26.05%7 857
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.-27.21%7 411