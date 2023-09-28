AS Harju Elekter Group published a stock exchange notice on 6 February 2023 announcing Martin Frank taking over as acting director. Today, Martin Frank has proven himself in the temporary position, and AS Harju Elekter Group has decided that he will move to the Managing Director position starting from 2 October 2023.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 1000 people, and the Group’s revenue in the first six months of 2023 was 102 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400