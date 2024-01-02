Official AS HARJU ELEKTER press release

Starting from January 2, 2024, Jari Jylli, the Managing Director of Harju Elekter Oy, will take over the duties of the Managing Director of Harju Elekter Group’s Finnish subsidiary Harju Elekter Kiinteistöt Oy. A stock exchange announcement about Jari Jylli’s appointment was published on 5 October 2023.

The former Managing Director of Harju Elekter Kiinteistöt Oy, Simo Puustelli, is retiring. The Harju Elekter team thanks him for his long-term cooperation and contribution to Harju Elekter’s development.

Harju Elekter Kiinteistöt Oy is a subsidiary of Harju Elekter Group, which manages the group’s industrial real estate in Finland.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 1000 people, and the Group’s revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 was 158 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400