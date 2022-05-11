Log in
    HAE1T   EE3100004250

AS HARJU ELEKTER

(HAE1T)
05/10 08:45:57 am EDT
6.650 EUR   -1.48%
01:01aDividend payment ex-date of AS Harju Elekter
GL
01:00aDividend payment ex-date of AS Harju Elekter
AQ
05/09Restructuring of the Lithuanian subsidiary of Harju Elekter Group
GL
Dividend payment ex-date of AS Harju Elekter

05/11/2022 | 01:01am EDT
AS Harju Elekter (HAE1T, ISIN EE3100004250) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 17 May 2022 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-date) is 16 May 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021.

AS Harju Elekter will pay dividend 0.14 euros per share on 24 May 2022.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board /CEO
+372 674 7400

Prepared by:
Ursula Joon
Lawyer
+372 674 7413


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 120 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 62,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tiit Atso Chairman-Management Board
Triinu Tombak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kaarel Allikmäe Manager-Information Technology
Arvi Hamburg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andres Toome Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HARJU ELEKTER-9.27%126
ABB LTD-20.17%54 043
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.0.25%10 362
SIEMENS LTD-6.90%10 103
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.37%7 703
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-34.88%6 513