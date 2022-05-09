Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. AS Harju Elekter
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAE1T   EE3100004250

AS HARJU ELEKTER

(HAE1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  05/06 08:59:46 am EDT
6.860 EUR   -1.72%
01:32aTermination of the framework contract for compact secondary substations with Enefit Connect OÜ
GL
05/05Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter
GL
05/05The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter Elects Triinu Tombak as the New Chairman of the Supervisory Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Termination of the framework contract for compact secondary substations with Enefit Connect OÜ

05/09/2022 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, will not renew the contract with Enefit Connect OÜ (before the transfer of the contract Elektrilevi OÜ) with the capacity of the prefabricated compact secondary substations with the capacities of 630 kVA and 1000 kVA and the accompanying components.

The significantly changed economic environment, where the prices of input materials, components and energy have risen sharply since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, does not favour the continuation of the contract under the previously agreed conditions, which is why it was decided not to renew the contract for the next 24 months. The contract expires on 28.02.2023.

To date, Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika has supplied Enefit Connect with over the 600 substations in the total volume of approximately 15 million euros.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, whose main activity is the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 specialists, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was 152 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Additional information:
Indrek Ulmas
CEO of Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika AS
+372 5061208

Prepared by:
Ursula Joon
Lawyer
+372 674 7413


All news about AS HARJU ELEKTER
01:32aTermination of the framework contract for compact secondary substations with Enefit Con..
GL
05/05Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter
GL
05/05The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter Elects Triinu Tombak as the New Chairman of t..
CI
04/28Decisions of Annual General Meeting of AS Harju Elekter
GL
04/28AS Harju Elekter Approves Appointment of Märt Luuk Ja Risto Vahimets as Members of the ..
CI
04/28AS Harju Elekter Declares Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 24 May 2022
CI
04/27Harju Elekter Group financial results, 1-3/2022
GL
04/27AS Harju Elekter Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/08Subsidiary of Harju Elekter signed a contract for a ship to be built for the Polish Mar..
GL
04/08Subsidiary of Harju Elekter signed a contract for a ship to be built for the Polish Mar..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 126 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 865
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart AS HARJU ELEKTER
Duration : Period :
AS Harju Elekter Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tiit Atso Chairman-Management Board
Triinu Tombak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kaarel Allikmäe Manager-Information Technology
Arvi Hamburg Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andres Toome Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS HARJU ELEKTER-7.80%133
ABB LTD-17.77%57 432
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.2.21%10 389
SIEMENS LTD-6.16%10 258
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.37%7 802
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-34.88%6 646