Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Latvijas balzams
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAL1R   LV0000100808

AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS

(BAL1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Latvijas balzams : CV of candidates for members of the Council of JSC Latvijas balzams published

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In preparation for the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Latvijas balzams on 30 September, the Company publishes the CVs of the candidates for the members of the Council.

Guntars ReidzānsCV

Boriss ŅešatajevsCV

Board of Joint Stock Company Latvijas balzams

Disclaimer

Latvijas Balzams AS published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS
07:42aAS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : CV of candidates for members of the Council of JSC Latvijas balzams ..
PU
09/16AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : Draft resolutions of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Latvi..
PU
09/16Latvijas balzams Proposes Dividend, Payable on 18 October 2021
CI
09/01As Latvijas Balzams Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/01AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : Latvijas balzams announces the results of the first half of 2021
PU
08/12AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : Notification on the potential name change of JSC Latvijas balzams
PU
08/12AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : Notification on convocation of the Joint Stock Company Latvijas balz..
PU
06/07AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : Notice of the conclusion of a significant transaction with a related..
PU
06/01As Latvijas Balzams Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/31AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : In the first quarter, Latvijas balzams reports higher profit than la..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 68,6 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net income 2020 9,32 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2,63 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,12x
Yield 2020 5,20%
Capitalization 83,2 M 97,4 M 97,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 7,73%
Chart AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS
Duration : Period :
AS Latvijas balzams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Intars Geidans Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Rolands Gulbis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valizhan Abidov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Olegovich Aven Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Maslo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS25.42%97
DIAGEO PLC21.54%111 274
PERNOD RICARD22.61%58 676
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-13.58%31 888
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%12 156
RÉMY COINTREAU10.44%9 795