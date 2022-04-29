Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS Latvijas balzams
  News
  Summary
    BAL1R   LV0000100808

AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS

(BAL1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  04/28 07:10:29 am EDT
10.40 EUR    0.00%
AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : announces the audited financial results for 2021
PU
AS Latvijas balzams Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS : JSC Latvijas balzams announces unaudited year results of 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

AS Latvijas balzams : Notification on the name change of JSC Latvijas balzams

04/29/2022 | 11:28am EDT
As you know, seven years ago JSC Latvijas balzams joined the rapidly growing production and distribution company of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group. Being part of the Group has brought several benefits to the leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltics: larger orders, new customers and several impressive development projects.

Along with the decision made by the Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Latvijas balzams on September 30 of last year, from 1 May 2022 the further name of the company will be JSC Amber Latvijas balzams. After the renaming, no changes are expected for the company's employees, suppliers and buyers of our services. Only the official name of the company, its details, e-mails of employees and the website address are changed to www.amberlb.lv.

Joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams is the leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltics with a rich history since 1900. The company owns two alcoholic beverage plants in Riga - a strong alcoholic beverage plant and a sparkling wine and light alcoholic beverage plant. Amber Latvijas balzams is one of Latvia's leading exporters, as well as the company is one of the largest taxpayers in Latvia.

Intars Geidāns

Chairman of the Board

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams

Disclaimer

Latvijas Balzams AS published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
