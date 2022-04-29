AS Latvijas balzams : Notification on the name change of JSC Latvijas balzams

As you know, seven years ago JSC Latvijas balzams joined the rapidly growing production and distribution company of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group. Being part of the Group has brought several benefits to the leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltics: larger orders, new customers and several impressive development projects.

Along with the decision made by the Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Latvijas balzams on September 30 of last year, from 1 May 2022 the further name of the company will be JSC Amber Latvijas balzams. After the renaming, no changes are expected for the company's employees, suppliers and buyers of our services. Only the official name of the company, its details, e-mails of employees and the website address are changed to www.amberlb.lv.

Joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams is the leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltics with a rich history since 1900. The company owns two alcoholic beverage plants in Riga - a strong alcoholic beverage plant and a sparkling wine and light alcoholic beverage plant. Amber Latvijas balzams is one of Latvia's leading exporters, as well as the company is one of the largest taxpayers in Latvia.

Intars Geidāns

Chairman of the Board

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams