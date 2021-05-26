Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS Latvijas balzams
  News
  7. Summary
    BAL1R   LV0000100808

AS LATVIJAS BALZAMS

(BAL1R)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

AS Latvijas balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party

05/26/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
26.05.202126.05.2021

In accordance with the requirement of Section 7 and 10 of Article 59.1 of Law on the Financial Instruments Market, the Board of the Joint Stock Company Latvijas balzams (hereinafter also 'the Company') informs that a significant transaction has been concluded with regard to the extension of previously granted guarantee related to Overdraft Agreement concluded between Company`s group entity S.P.I. Spirits (Cyprus) Limited, Cyprus, and Luminor Bank AS for the maximum credit amount of EUR 9 752 003. The impact of the transaction on the Company's commercial activities is evaluated positively.

The transaction is also forecasted to have a positive impact on the shareholders of JSC Latvijas balzams, which are not considered as related parties to the transaction, as the Company will receive additional income. The Audit committee's opinion on the transaction has been obtained.

JSC Latvijas balzams
Chairman of the Board
Intars Geidāns

Disclaimer

Latvijas Balzams AS published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
