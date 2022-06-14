AS Latvijas Gaze : About changes in the composition of the Management Board of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

About changes in the composition of the Management Board of JSC "Latvijas Gāze"

Inga Āboliņa Board member and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" has decided to leave the company as of August 12, 2022 due to personal reasons.

Inga Āboliņa has been a member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" since August 2020, she was responsible for and supervised the company's finance, risk management, settlement and accounting departments. Inga Āboliņa has made a great contribution to ensuring the company's financial stability and liquidity within the complicated conditions of the natural gas market.

Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvītis said: "We thank Ms. Āboliņa for her significant contribution to the development of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" during the time we worked together. We are sorry that she has decided to leave JSC "Latvijas Gāze", and we wish her success in her further efforts. "

Inga Āboliņa has not yet revealed her future plans and whether she will continue working in the energy sector.

Prior to joining JSC "Latvijas Gāze" in 2020, Inga Āboliņa already worked in the energy sector - since 2017 she has been a member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of JSC "Sadales tīkls", from 2001 to 2017 - she has held various positions in JSC "Latvenergo".

The Council of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" will soon initiate a selection procedure for a new member of the Management Board of JSC "Latvijas Gāze".

On the JSC "Latvijas Gāze"

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.

Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers' first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company "Latvijas Gāze" was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC "Latvijas Gāze" have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC "Conexus Baltic Grid" was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC "Gaso" on December 1, 2017.

