In Council meeting of JSC "Latvijas Gāze", held on February 22, 2024 members voted that Council will be led by Chairman Guntars Reidzans and Vice chairmen – Matthias Kohlenbach and Kirill Neyimin.

February 23, 2024.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone: + 371 67 374 369