    GZE1R   LV0000100899

AS LATVIJAS GAZE

(GZE1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  07:15 2022-12-23 am EST
8.400 EUR   +2.44%
AS Latvijas Gaze Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Financial Calendar 2023

12/23/2022 | 09:01am EST
In 2023, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:

Date                 Event
24.02.2023        Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2022      
19.04.2023        Consolidated Annual Report 2022 (audited)         
25.05.2023        Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023             
30.08.2023        Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023             
30.11.2023        Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023

Additional information:

Laima Dudiča
Head of Accounting and Reporting Department
Phone: + (371) 67 369 128
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv


