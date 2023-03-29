Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS Latvijas Gaze
  News
  Summary
    GZE1R   LV0000100899

AS LATVIJAS GAZE

(GZE1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  07:30:18 2023-03-29 am EDT
8.600 EUR   +0.94%
JSC "Latvijas Gāze" statement on the JSC "Gaso" sale process

03/29/2023 | 10:31am EDT
In 2022, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Council adopted a resolution on organising the sale of the gas distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” owned by the company and hiring an advisor.

In fulfilment of the Council resolution of September 15, 2022, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” has launched the process of selling the gas distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” which it owns. The process is set to be completed within 2023.

The sale process consists of multiple stages. As at the date of publication of this statement, interested investors have been approached, a data and information package has been prepared and sent to potential investors, and the due diligence of potential investors has been completed.

Currently, bindings bids are being received from potential investors. Upon completion of this stage, the bids received will be analysed and a proposal will be drafted.

As a final stage of the JSC “Gaso” sale process, a proposal on investor selection is expected to be submitted to the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Council for review within April.

When the decision on investor selection has been made, a sales purchase agreement will be signed and the transaction will be executed.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze”
Board

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.
Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.
The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.
After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

Contact information:
Sandra Joksta
investor.relations@lg.lv

phone + 371 67 374 369


Financials
Sales 2021 584 M 634 M 634 M
Net income 2021 3,24 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
Net Debt 2021 50,2 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 340 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 020
Free-Float 2,03%
Chart AS LATVIJAS GAZE
Duration : Period :
AS Latvijas Gaze Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS LATVIJAS GAZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aigars Kalvitis Chairman-Management Board
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juris Savickis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kohlenbach Member-Supervisory Board
Elena Vladimirovna Mikhailova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS GAZE0.24%369
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-7.14%16 378
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.11%15 108
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.24.41%8 974
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-0.68%8 578
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.39%6 905
