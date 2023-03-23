Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Latvijas Gaze
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GZE1R   LV0000100899

AS LATVIJAS GAZE

(GZE1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  09:25:51 2023-03-22 am EDT
8.780 EUR   -0.23%
09:31aNotice of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" regarding changes in the composition of the governance structures of the subsidiary JSC "Gaso"
GL
09:30aNotice of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" regarding changes in the composition of the governance structures of the subsidiary JSC "Gaso"
AQ
03/06JSC "Latvijas Gāze" statement on the story “Rise in energy prices has secured record turnover and profit for “Latvenergo”” ran on the LTV1 news show “Panorāma” of March 4, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" regarding changes in the composition of the governance structures of the subsidiary JSC "Gaso"

03/23/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 22.03.2023 The Register of Enterprises has adopted a decision, which envisages making changes in the commercial register - by dismissing certain members of the Council of JSC "Gaso" with effect from 27.03.2023. The mentioned decision was taken to ensure the requirements of the current sanctions regulation (Council Regulation No. 833/2014 on restrictive measures related to Russia's activities that destabilize the situation in Ukraine (Regulation 833) article 5.o.1.p.) Similarly, 17.03.2022. the Register of Enterprises has adopted a decision, which envisages making changes in the commercial register, releasing with 27.03. 2023, also Anton Bubenov from the position of a member of the Board of JSC “Gaso”.
The mentioned changes in the composition of the Council and the Board of JSC “Gaso” will not affect the decision-making process in the daily work of JSC “Gaso”, as the necessary quorum in both the Council and the Board will be ensured in accordance with the statutes of JSC “Gaso”.
By making the mentioned changes in the composition of the Council and the Board of JSC “Gaso”, full compliance of the concern JSC "Latvijas Gāze" with the current sanctions regulation has been ensured.

Board of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.

Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

Contact information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone + 371 67 374 369


All news about AS LATVIJAS GAZE
09:31aNotice of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" regarding changes in the composition of the governan..
GL
09:30aNotice of JSC "Latvijas Gāze" regarding changes in the composition of the governan..
AQ
03/06JSC "Latvijas Gāze" statement on the story “Rise in energy prices has secure..
GL
03/06JSC "Latvijas Gāze" statement on the story “Rise in energy prices has secure..
AQ
03/03Jsc “latvijas Gāze” : Unaudited financial results of JSC “Latvijas ..
GL
03/03Jsc “latvijas Gāze” : Unaudited financial results of JSC “Latvijas ..
AQ
03/03AS Latvijas Gaze Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Jsc “latvijas Gāze” : 08
GL
02/28Jsc “latvijas Gāze” : 08
AQ
02/28JSC “Latvijas Gāze” statement regarding the 10th sanctions package of ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 584 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2021 3,24 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
Net Debt 2021 50,2 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 350 M 378 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 020
Free-Float 2,03%
Chart AS LATVIJAS GAZE
Duration : Period :
AS Latvijas Gaze Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS LATVIJAS GAZE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aigars Kalvitis Chairman-Management Board
Kirill Gennadievich Seleznev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juris Savickis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kohlenbach Member-Supervisory Board
Elena Vladimirovna Mikhailova Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS GAZE3.29%378
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-5.93%16 597
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.28%15 239
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.85%8 713
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.16.58%8 402
UGI CORPORATION-7.55%7 182
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer