Russia resumes natural gas supplies to Latvia

VILNIUS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas supplies to
Latvia resumed on Aug. 5, a week after they were halted by
Russian exporter Gazprom, data from transmission
system operator Conexus Baltic Grid (CBG) showed.
Gazprom said on July 30 it had stopped sending gas to Latvia
after accusing the Baltic country of violating supply
conditions.
It was not immediately clear why exports to Latvia had
resumed. Gazprom did not reply to a Reuters request for a
comment.
On Monday, Russian gas flows to Latvia measured 43,393
megawatt hours (MWh) per day, according to CBG.
Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze said on July 29
it was buying gas from Russia and paying in euros rather than
the roubles required when trading with Gazprom, prompting the
Russian company to respond that trading would end.
Latvijas Gaze and the Latvian government were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Augustas Stankevicius in Vilnius
Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)