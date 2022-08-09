Russia resumes natural gas supplies to Latvia

VILNIUS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas supplies to Latvia resumed on Aug. 5, a week after they were halted by Russian exporter Gazprom, data from transmission system operator Conexus Baltic Grid (CBG) showed.

Gazprom said on July 30 it had stopped sending gas to Latvia after accusing the Baltic country of violating supply conditions.

It was not immediately clear why exports to Latvia had resumed. Gazprom did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

On Monday, Russian gas flows to Latvia measured 43,393 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, according to CBG.

Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze said on July 29 it was buying gas from Russia and paying in euros rather than the roubles required when trading with Gazprom, prompting the Russian company to respond that trading would end.

Latvijas Gaze and the Latvian government were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Augustas Stankevicius in Vilnius Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)