AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : Additional information.

Latvia, 2022-08-04 13:09 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC has published audited report for the Year 2021 and financial result (Company´s net profit) differs more than 10% from forecasts in company's shareholders confirmed budget for Year 2021. The comment has been prepared by Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC net profit for the Year 2021 has been reached with a relatively smaller Covid - 19 impact on economic activity than coutiously predicted in spring 2021.

Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492

