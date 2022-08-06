Log in
    UOM   LV0000100741

AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS

(UOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2022-08-04
13.10 EUR    0.00%
01:54aAS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS : On the number of shares owned by the members of the Board and the Council.
PU
01:54aAS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS : Additional information.
PU
08/04AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS : On the number of shares owned by the members of the Board and the Council of AS “Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs”.
PU
AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : Additional information.

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Additional information.

Latvia, 2022-08-04 13:09 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC has published audited report for the Year 2021 and financial result (Company´s net profit) differs more than 10% from forecasts in company's shareholders confirmed budget for Year 2021. The comment has been prepared by Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC net profit for the Year 2021 has been reached with a relatively smaller Covid - 19 impact on economic activity than coutiously predicted in spring 2021.

Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492

Disclaimer

Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,36 M - -
Net income 2021 0,88 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 10,5 M 10,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 26,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Birks Chairman-Management Board
Juris Imaks Finance Director
Martin Birks Member-Supervisory Board
Viesturs ilin Member-Supervisory Board
Ineta Gadzjus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS3.15%11
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.31%32 435
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY35.69%20 399
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.65%13 926
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.40%12 712
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.39%11 992