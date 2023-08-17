Latvia, 2023-08-17 16:11 CEST --

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC in accordance with rules of NasdaqRiga provides an explanation of the published audited report for the Year 2022.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC unaudited report for 12 months of 2022 and financial result (Company's net profit) differs for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022. The comment has been prepared by Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSCunaudited report for 12 months of 2022 and financial result (Company's net profit) differs for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022 has been reached with accounting data clarification in the process of preparing the report of 2022.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC investment differs for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022. The comment has been prepared by Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC investmentdiffers for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022 from forecasts in company's shareholders confirmed budget for Year 2022 has been reached in increase of equipment repair and maintenance expenses under the influence of inflation.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC income differs for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022. The comment has been prepared by Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC incomediffers for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022 from forecasts in company's shareholders confirmed budget for Year 2022 has been reached in conservative forecasts in the spring of 2022 Year on the impact of the war in Ukraine and higher annual revenue for state paid health care services throughout the year.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC financial result (Company's net profit) differs for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022. The comment has been prepared by Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs.

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSCfinancial result (Company's net profit)differs for more than 10% from audited report for 12 months of 2022 forecasts in company's shareholders confirmed budget for Year 2022 has been reached in conservative forecasts in the spring of 2022 Year on the direct impact of the war in Ukraine and higher annual revenue for state paid health care services throughout the year.

Member of Board Juris Imaks, tel. 29512492

