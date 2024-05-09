Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Changes to the Management Board.
Latvia, 2024-05-09 09:52 CEST -- JSC "Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs" hereby announces that Management Board Member Anatolijs Ahmetovs has resigned from the Management Board.
Member of Board Juris Imaks, phone 29512492
