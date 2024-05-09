Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS (Latvian Maritime Medicine Center JSC or LJMC JSC) is a Latvia-based company engaged in the provision of healthcare services. LJMC operates Central Hospital, Vecmilgravis Hospital and Northern Diagnostic Center, as well as Vecmilgravis Primary Health Care Center (Vecmilgravis PHCC) and Sarkandaugava ambulatory health care center. It provides diagnostics services, such as cardiovascular, surgical, radiological, gastrointestinal disease diagnostics and magnetic resonance. The Company operates two subsidiaries, Juras medicina Ltd and Neirozu klinika SIA. It is active domestically and offers its services on the whole territory of Latvia. In addition, it cooperates with health insurance companies.