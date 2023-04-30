AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : JSC "Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs” publish the Corporative Governance Report for 2022.

Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Latvia, 2023-04-30 16:21 CEST -- JSC "Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs" publish the Corporative Governance Report for 2022.
Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492
Attachments:
LJMC_corp_gov_2022_EN_v1_.pdf
