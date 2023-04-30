AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC. Audited report for 2022.

Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Annual Financial Report
Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC. Audited report for 2022.
Latvia, 2023-04-30 16:19 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: audited report for the Year 2022.
Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492
Attachments:
LJMC_ENG_12M 2022_FINAL.zip
Disclaimer
Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 14:27:03 UTC.