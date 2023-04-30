Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UOM   LV0000100741

AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS

(UOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2023-04-24
11.90 EUR    0.00%
10:38aAs Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs : Additional information.
PU
10:28aAs Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs : JSC "Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs” publish the Corporative Governance Report for 2022.
PU
10:28aAs Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs : Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC. Audited report for 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC. Audited report for 2022.

04/30/2023 | 10:28am EDT
Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Annual Financial Report Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC. Audited report for 2022.

Latvia, 2023-04-30 16:19 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: audited report for the Year 2022.

Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492

Attachments:
LJMC_ENG_12M 2022_FINAL.zip

Attachments

Disclaimer

Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 14:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9,36 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 9,52 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS
Duration : Period :
AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Birks Chairman-Management Board
Juris Imaks Finance Director
Martin Birks Member-Supervisory Board
Viesturs ilin Member-Supervisory Board
Ineta Gadzjus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS0.00%11
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.95%30 582
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-0.11%16 299
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.86%13 626
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.88%11 330
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.05%9 747
