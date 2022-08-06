AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : On the number of shares owned by the members of the Board and the Council.

Latvia, 2022-08-04 13:23 CEST -- Supplementing information published in the audited annual report for 2021 and according to Nasdaq Riga rules, AS "Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs" informs about the number of Company's shares owned by the members of the Management Board and the Council as of 31.12.2021.

Council members:

Mārtiņš Birks (Priekšsēdētājs) - 140 000

Viesturs Šiliņš - 0

Ineta Gadzjus - 0

Jevgēņijs Kalējs - 5 283

Uldis Osis - 0

Management board members:

Jānis Birks (Priekšsēdētājs) - 102 388

Juris Imaks - 0

Anatolijs Ahmetovs - 0

Member of the Board Juris Imaks 29512492

