AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs : On the number of shares owned by the members of the Board and the Council.

Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
On the number of shares owned by the members of the Board and the Council.
Latvia, 2022-08-04 13:23 CEST -- Supplementing information published in the audited annual report for 2021 and according to Nasdaq Riga rules, AS "Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs" informs about the number of Company's shares owned by the members of the Management Board and the Council as of 31.12.2021.
Council members:
Mārtiņš Birks (Priekšsēdētājs) - 140 000
Viesturs Šiliņš - 0
Ineta Gadzjus - 0
Jevgēņijs Kalējs - 5 283
Uldis Osis - 0
Management board members:
Jānis Birks (Priekšsēdētājs) - 102 388
Juris Imaks - 0
Anatolijs Ahmetovs - 0
Member of the Board Juris Imaks 29512492
Disclaimer
Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.