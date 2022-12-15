Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs
  News
  Summary
    UOM   LV0000100741

AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS

(UOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2022-12-13
11.90 EUR    0.00%
03:56aLatvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs Jsc : Data of publication of financial reports in the year 2023.
PU
11/27AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/27Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs Jsc : interim report for the 9 months of 2022.
PU
Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: Data of publication of financial reports in the year 2023.

12/15/2022 | 03:56am EST
Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: Data of publication of financial reports in the year 2023:

Not audited interim report for the 12 months of 2022 - 20.02.2023÷24.02.2023

Not audited interim report for the 3 months of 2023 - 22.05.2023÷26.05.2023

Not audited interim report for the 6 months of 2023- 21.08.2023÷25.08.2023

Not audited interim report for the 9 months of 2023 - 20.11.2023÷24.11.2023

Member of the Board Juris Imaks 29512492

Attachments

Disclaimer

Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 15 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2022 08:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,36 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 9,52 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 352
Free-Float 26,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Birks Chairman-Management Board
Juris Imaks Finance Director
Martin Birks Member-Supervisory Board
Viesturs ilin Member-Supervisory Board
Ineta Gadzjus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS-6.30%10
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.26%30 492
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-24.69%16 000
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES22.83%12 995
IHH HEALTHCARE-19.07%11 906
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-7.97%10 298