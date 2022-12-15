Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: Data of publication of financial reports in the year 2023:

Not audited interim report for the 12 months of 2022 - 20.02.2023÷24.02.2023

Not audited interim report for the 3 months of 2023 - 22.05.2023÷26.05.2023

Not audited interim report for the 6 months of 2023- 21.08.2023÷25.08.2023

Not audited interim report for the 9 months of 2023 - 20.11.2023÷24.11.2023

Member of the Board Juris Imaks 29512492