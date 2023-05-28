Advanced search
    UOM   LV0000100741

AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS

(UOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2023-05-25
11.00 EUR    0.00%
02:03pLatvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs Jsc : interim report for the 3 months of 2023.
PU
05/24As Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs : LJMC department of radiology starts a new opportunity offering to Customers.
PU
05/12As Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs : Projects of decisions.
PU
Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 3 months of 2023.

05/28/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Interim report (Q1 and Q3) Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 3 months of 2023.

Latvia, 2023-05-28 19:54 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 3 months of 2023, approved by the Board at 26.05.2023.

Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492

Attachments:
LJMC_ENG_3M 2023_Final_.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 28 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2023 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9,36 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 8,80 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS
Duration : Period :
AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Birks Chairman-Management Board
Juris Imaks Finance Director
Martin Birks Member-Supervisory Board
Viesturs ilin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ineta Gadzjus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS-7.56%9
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.30%28 617
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.90%16 126
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-4.31%12 678
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.95%11 204
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-11.22%8 519
