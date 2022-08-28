Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 6 months of 2022.
Latvia, 2022-08-26 15:42 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 6 months of 2022, approved by the Board at 26.08.2022.
Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492
Attachments:
LJMC_LV_6M 2022_ENG_Final_.pdf
