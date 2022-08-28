Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UOM   LV0000100741

AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS

(UOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2022-08-25
13.10 EUR    0.00%
02:51pLATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS JSC : interim report for the 6 months of 2022.
PU
08/26AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/06AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS : On the number of shares owned by the members of the Board and the Council.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 6 months of 2022.

08/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 6 months of 2022.

Latvia, 2022-08-26 15:42 CEST -- Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs JSC: interim report for the 6 months of 2022, approved by the Board at 26.08.2022.

Member of the Board: Juris Imaks, phone: 29512492

Attachments:
LJMC_LV_6M 2022_ENG_Final_.pdf

Disclaimer

Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 18:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,36 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 10,5 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS
Duration : Period :
AS Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Birks Chairman-Management Board
Juris Imaks Finance Director
Martin Birks Member-Supervisory Board
Viesturs ilin Member-Supervisory Board
Ineta Gadzjus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LATVIJAS JURAS MEDICINAS CENTRS3.15%10
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.27%29 927
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-29.94%13 961
IHH HEALTHCARE-13.22%12 547
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES21.74%12 318
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.40%11 120