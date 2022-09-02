Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AS LHV Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0RIR   EE3100073644

AS LHV GROUP

(0RIR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  - 
- EUR   -.--%
01:01aChange in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board
GL
01:00aChange in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board
AQ
08/09LHV Group results in July 2022
GL
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board

09/02/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jaanus Seppa, the Chairman of the Management Board of AS LHV Kindlustus, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, will leave his position on 30 September 2022.

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Kindlustus decided to recall Jaanus Seppa from the position of Chairman of the Management Board and appointed Management Board Member Tarmo Koll as Acting Chairman. The search for a new Board Member has started. The decision to elect a new Management Board Member will be adopted by the company’s Supervisory Board after finding the new CEO.

Jaanus Seppa has worked at LHV since the spring of 2020, since the founding of the non-life insurance company AS LHV Kindlustus. The company has won the trust of 149,000 customers and grown into an insurer with more than 30 employees. In a short period of time, the company has launched most of the products for retail customers and has maintained throughout a very high level of customer service in claims handling.

"Starting the new company has meant two very intense work years. The company has a capable team, which has laid a foundation for good performance of LHV Kindlustus for the future. As a launcher, it is a good time for me to step back and devote more time to personal matters. It is good to hand over a company that is in such good condition and capable of further development," said Jaanus Seppa.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 820 people. As of July, LHV’s banking services are being used by 354,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 132,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 149,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


 

Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 

 


 


All news about AS LHV GROUP
01:01aChange in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board
GL
01:00aChange in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board
AQ
08/09LHV Group results in July 2022
GL
08/09LHV Group results in July 2022
AQ
07/21Notice of Changes in the Thresholds of Votes Represented by Shares
GL
07/21Notice of Changes in the Thresholds of Votes Represented by Shares
AQ
07/19Recording of LHV Group's 19 July investor webinar
GL
07/19LHV Group unaudited results for Q2 and 6 months of 2022
GL
07/19AS LHV Group Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
07/19AS LHV Group Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 136 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 58,3 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
Net cash 2021 3 403 M 3 382 M 3 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 1 085 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
EV / Sales 2020 -16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 -15,5x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 54,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meelis Paakspuu Chief Financial Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS LHV GROUP0.00%1 078
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.69%333 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.45%270 064
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%215 622
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.92%165 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 852