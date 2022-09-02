Change in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board

Jaanus Seppa, the Chairman of the Management Board of AS LHV Kindlustus, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, will leave his position on 30 September 2022.

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Kindlustus decided to recall Jaanus Seppa from the position of Chairman of the Management Board and appointed Management Board Member Tarmo Koll as Acting Chairman. The search for a new Board Member has started. The decision to elect a new Management Board Member will be adopted by the company’s Supervisory Board after finding the new CEO.

Jaanus Seppa has worked at LHV since the spring of 2020, since the founding of the non-life insurance company AS LHV Kindlustus. The company has won the trust of 149,000 customers and grown into an insurer with more than 30 employees. In a short period of time, the company has launched most of the products for retail customers and has maintained throughout a very high level of customer service in claims handling.

"Starting the new company has meant two very intense work years. The company has a capable team, which has laid a foundation for good performance of LHV Kindlustus for the future. As a launcher, it is a good time for me to step back and devote more time to personal matters. It is good to hand over a company that is in such good condition and capable of further development," said Jaanus Seppa.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 820 people. As of July, LHV’s banking services are being used by 354,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 132,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 149,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



