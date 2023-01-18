Advanced search
    0RIR   EE3100073644

AS LHV GROUP

(0RIR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  - 
- EUR   -.--%
04:31aLHV Finance elected Heidy Kütt as the new CEO
GL
04:30aLHV Finance elected Heidy Kütt as the new CEO
AQ
2022LHV UK starts issuing SME loans in the UK
GL
LHV Finance elected Heidy Kütt as the new CEO

01/18/2023 | 04:31am EST
The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, resolved to elect Heidy Kütt as the company’s new Member of the Management Board. Kütt was elected as the CEO for a five year term starting as of today, 18 January.

According to Kadri Kiisel, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LHV Finance, Heidy Kütt has long experience in the financial sector and has proven herself as a capable manager of people and processes. "Heidy's extensive experience in the company gives confidence that, under the leadership of the new manager, in the changing environment LHV Finance will manage to maintain strong credit quality, as well as ensure the reliable service necessary for customers and continue responsible lending to consumers," Kiisel said.

"We are grateful to Mari-Liis Stalde, the leaving CEO of LHV Finance, under whose leadership LHV Finance was able to focus on restoring growth after the health crisis and implemented a number of important changes that have given the company flexibility in reaching customers," Kadri Kiisel added.

Heidy Kütt has been working at LHV since 2017. She has been the head of the customer service and credit analysis department of LHV Finance and since 2019 also the service manager of LHV Bank's loan products. She has acquired a business management degree at the Estonian Business School and studied psychology at Tallinn University. Heidy Kütt holds 18,930 shares of AS LHV Group, and in addition, can acquire a total of 62,340 shares for options issued in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

AS LHV Finance is a subsidiary of AS LHV Pank. It is a consumer credit company operating in Estonia that offers customers unsecured small loans and hire purchase. The company has nearly 35,000 active credit customers.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 880 people. As at the end of November, LHV’s banking services are being used by 374,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 131,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 150,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


 

Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee 


 


